Divya Agarwal has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She has been everyone’s favourite. Netizens had already declared her as the winner on social media a day before. Contestants standing alongside her in the finale were Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat.

Divya was extremely happy with her win. Another reality show and she shined like a queen. Her fame rose when she participated earlier in MTV Splitsvilla. She took home the prestigious trophy and cash price of Rs25 lakhs.

The six weeks that passed by have seen a huge number of fights, nasty arguments, tasks, emotional breakdowns and more and finally saw its end today.

Like always, one contestant was given the option to just quit the finale and take a suitcase of money instead. This time this choice was opted by Pratik Sehajpal in the finale. Alongside, he also became the first contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

Divya Agarwal is not a new name. The woman has been very famous in reality shows and has earned a good fan base by her genuine attitude and hard work. Her fans use the hashtag #DivyaKiArmy and today it’s a big community.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was among the first celebrities who wished Divya on her win. She tweeted, “Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15.” Shefali Zariwala also congratulated Divya. She said, “congratulations @Divyakitweet you became first person to won the bigg boss otttrophy now good luck for bb15 #DivyaKiArmy congratulations to all”

The tag line of Bigg Boss was “stay connected”. While everyone decided to enter with connections, Divya played as a lone wolf. She constantly clashed with other housemates over tasks and house duties but never shied away from putting forward her opinions.

Alongside Divya Agarwal continued to keep her fans engaged by making trends on social media. Fans loved and appreciated her bold personality and voted for her and eventually made her the Bigg Boss OTT winner.

On the personal front, her controversial relationship with BB11 contestant Priyank Sharma was rumoured a while back. Currently, she is dating the man she loves who was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Roadies fame Varun Sood. Varun was also seen as a team leader in Roadies Revolution 2020.