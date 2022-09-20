Six States To Meet in Goa To Deal With The Drug Menace

In just 6 months’ time, over 92kg of narcotics were seized in goa in different incidents. Goa police have seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore over the first six months of 2022 and have arrested 54 persons including foreigners. A decisive meeting of six states including Goa will be held on Thursday in the state to deliberate measures to curb the drug menace.

The meeting will trace out a detailed strategy to tackle the issue and also have better teamwork among police and other investigating agencies

Inspector general of police (IGP) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that for the first time, states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odissa have been invited to participate in the meeting of the inter-state coordination committee.

Besides representatives of the police force of six states, central agencies will also participate in the meeting.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had directed Goa police not to spare anyone involved in the drug trade.

A few days back, Hyderabad police, made allegations that Goa police is not cooperating with them to act against the drug mafia, and sent a team to Goa to meet the IGP to discuss the agenda for the meeting.

Recently, the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said that his team did not receive help from Goa police while probing drug cases that were connected with Goa.

Anand said this in response to a query on Goa police during a press meet. However, Goa police made it clear that they never received any communication from Hyderabad police for any kind of help.

