NATA Students Relieved as Exams To Be Held Within The State

Students from Goa appearing for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) had huge relief dawn upon them, as after requests, arrangements have been made for the Goan students to appear for the NATA exam in Goa itself.

The exam – scheduled for Saturday, August 29 – was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam will be held in an online mode.

Reportedly, around 500 students are likely to appear for the NATA exam. During registrations, students had an option to choose their exam centers. The majority of them had chosen Goa (Panaji) for their exam center.

It was later brought to the notice of the authorities, that some students received their second option centers to answer the exam, which included areas in neighboring states, such as Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kolhapur, Hubbali and Mumbai.

Loading...

Owing to the pandemic and safety restrictions due to the pandemic, appeals were made to have the exam within the state itself.

The leader of the opposition, Digambar Kamat had requested the intervention of the Council of Architecture (CoA). The CoA President Habeeb Khan had assured to change the examination centers for the Goan students in view of the pandemic situation.

After the requests, it was announced that 66 Goan students will appear for the NATA exam at Don Bosco Engineering College, Fatorda.

The Chief Minister, tweeting about this said, “I wish to inform that the 66 Goan students who were supposed to answer their NATA exams outside the state of Goa, will now be answering the exams at Don Bosco Eng. College, Margao.”