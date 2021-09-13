Get To Know The Cast Of Cartel; Indian Web Series on MxPlayer

The Indian series Cartel produced by the Balaji Tele Films is a thriller and Action Drama Web Series which is set in the backdrop of Mumbai underworld in the 80s. It tells the story of 5 crime lords based in different areas of the city forming a Cartel, how they carry out their illegal operations & how political, judiciary & corporate bodies are closely intertwined with the underworld of contemporary times.

All five gangs have lived with mutual cooperation and peace because of a treaty put forth by Rani Mai years ago. It is however because of a sudden turn of events that creates an imbalance between the gangs. Cartel is all about what happens next. Filled with twists and turns, manipulation and a lot of drama, the show would be a must-watch.

Here you get to know the each character of Cartel

Supriya Pathak (Rani Mai)

An Indian performer who is destined to on-screen character Dina Patha. She has gained 2 Filmfare Awards. In the early time of her existence, she acted in theatre, before making her introduction in 1981 Kalyug, in which she won her first Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

Character- She is the lady don of Cartel. Rani. This woman might seem like an open book but she really isn’t. She keeps her life away from the limelight.

Rithvik Dhanjani (Abhay Angre)

Rithvik Dhanjani is a well known Indian television actor for his plays such as Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. He has participated as well as hosted many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz.

Character- The one who wants you to be scared of him and can actually scare anyone around him. The name is enough- Abhay Angre.

Tanuj Virwani (Arjun)

Tanuj Virwani is an Indian actor and model who has been quite active in the Bollywood industry. His famous role is that in Vayu Raghavan in the 2017 Amazon Original television series Inside Edge while also being a known face in AltBalaji’s and Zee5’s series.

Character- The only rule he follows is “Family beyond everything”. He’d do anything to keep his family and his close ones safe and that sets him apart.

Jitendra Joshi (Madhu Bhau)

Jitendra Joshi is an Indian actor and reality show host who predominantly works in Maratha Cinema. Acted as constable Katekar in the hit Netflix series Sacred Games, he got a lot of recognition from there.

Character- His character is compared to Ranveer Singh considering the energy and vibrations he brings along when he’s on onscreen. A quirky and loud character.

Divya Agarwal (Grizzey)

Divya Agarwal is known for her active participation in several MTV India reality competitions. Divya has been a runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla season 10 and even won MTV Ace of Space season 1. She has also been a part of the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. Currently, she is a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT.

Character- By profession, she has been showcased as a makeup artist, which she actually uses as a deadly weapon. An interesting aspect about this character is that no one knows her face or her real identity.

Monica Dogra (Maya)

Monica Dogra is an American musician and actress of Indian origin who has actually acted in six feature films.Along with that she has released five studio albums. She is even a judge of India’s first English music talent show, The Stage

Character- One would surely get trapped by her beautiful and innocent face but well a lot is surely there behind this face as she isn’t what she looks like.

Sushrii Mishraa (Vaidehi)

Sushrii Mishraa is an Indian model, actress, and beauty queen from Odhisa and has represented our country at the Miss United Continents 2015 pageant and was the 3rd runner up. She also won the awards “Miss Photogenic” and “Best National Costume”.

Character- In the series, Vaidehi is Tanuj Virwani’s love interest in the show. She is a junior doctor by profession.

Pranati Rai Prakash (Sumi)

Pranati Rai Prakash is an Indian Fashion model who was a semi-finalist at Miss India 2015. Pranati is best known as the winner of India’s next top model 2016. She has recently walked for Lakmé Fashion Week and India International Bridal Week.

Character- Being the youngest one in the family, she has seen only the good things in this world and has always been kept away from the bad things.

Aditi Vasudev (Shweta)

Aditi Vasudev is known for her roles in the comedy-drama film Do Dooni Chaar and Sulemani Keeda. She made her TV debut in the serial Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain in February 2016, with her role as the young Ketaki, along with Amrita Rao.

Girija Oak Godbole (Rama)

Girija Oak is an Indian actress who made her debut at the age of 15 and is known for her performances in which she made a huge impact on the audience. Some of her famous actings is in Taare Zameen Par and Shor in the City.

Character- She has a very fun element about her. She would be playing Madhu’s wife and Rani Maai’s daughter in law.

Keval Dasani (Rubal)

Keval Dasani has been seen in many popular projects like Medically Yours, Gandii Baat Season 6, Aapke Aa Jane Se. According to him, being an outsider, his journey has been tough as he didn’t know anyone in the industry.

Amey Wagh (Dhaval)

Amey Wagh is an Indian Marathi actor who is known for his roles in films such as Popat and Girlfriend. Recently, he was seen portraying Kushal in season 2 of Sacred Games.

Character- He is one character who will showcase extreme leadership throughout the series. He will be portrayed as an environmental activist.

Samir Soni (Dorabjee)

Samir Soni debut in Hindi serial Samandar. His growth graph has been quite steady. From small serials to debuts in Bollywood movies, he has established himself in this industry. In 2003, Soni also appeared in the film Baghban and has even played lead roles in Basti and Kahan Ho Tum.

Character- Consider Dorabjee as the Mr India of this series. Here, not many people have seen him nor do they know about him but surprisingly, he knows everything about everyone.

Anil George (Khan Saab)

Anil George is an Indian actor who is known for his work in movies namely Uri: The Surgical Strike(2019), Mardaani(2014) and War (2019).

Character- He is completely different from others in his own way. It has its own story. The character is in the business of slaughtering goats.

Ashwath Bhatt (Chairman)

Ashwath Bhatt who was born in Kashmir has appeared in several films and plays. Because of his sincerity and hard work, he earned a scholarship from the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 2001.

Shubhrajyoti Barat (Gajraj)

Shubhrajyoti Barat is an actor and writer, known for The Second Best Marigold Hotel(2019) and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel(2011).

Character- He is portrayed as a self-made man from UP. He is a close confidant of the Angre family. He is like a brother to the matriarch Rani Mai.

Kannan Arunachalam (Anna)

Kannan Arunachalam is an actor, known for his work in Madras Cafe (2013), Sacred Games(2018) and Commando 2(2017).

Character- Anna is someone who is temperamental, impatient, and quite brutal and lethal. He is dangerous.

Vikram Kochhar (Aiyappa)

Vikram has been an active part of the Bollywood industry. He became famous with his films such as Sumit Sambhal Lega (2015), Sacred games (2018) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019).

Vibhav Roy (Irfan)

Vibhav Roy made his acting debut way back in Life OK’s show Gustakh Dil. He has even worked as a model and has been a known face in TV commercials for brands such as Hindware, Suzuki Connect, Philips and Olay.

Character- Like a ‘chameleon, he changes his expressions and attitude depending on the person around him and adapts easily. He is the nephew of Khan.

Tannishtha Chatterjee (Romila)

Tannishtha Chatterjee is an Indian film actress and director best known in the west for her performance in the British film Brick Lane (2007). She was also nominated for best actress at the prestigious British Independent Film Awards.

Character- She is an author and has a fierce attitude. In one of the scenes, it’s going to be quite amusing as one could see her pole dancing. She owns her body, her mind, and her sexuality. But behind all her outward strength, there is a hidden pain of non-acceptance.

Mayur More (Chiru)

Mayur More was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He has done his schooling at Shree Sanatan Dharam Vidyalaya, Mumbai, and enrolled in Anna Leela College Of Commerce And Economics, Mumbai for his further education.

Character- His character hides under the shadows of his father, gang-lord Anna (Kannan Arunachalam) & elder brother, Aiyappa (Vikram Kochhar). A sharp audience member will notice Chiru’s rebellious streak in the early episodes.

Mrinal Dutt (Yograj)

Mrinal Dutt has predominantly been seen in Hindi tel. evision shows. In 2014-15, he appeared in the television series Private Investigator which aired on Star Plus. This became his first breakthrough where he played the lead title role of a Private Investigator named Raffe Roy Choudhary.

Hope you enjoyed watching the series and soon it will have more characters with the second season on progress.