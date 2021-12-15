Good News For Netflix Subscribers, The OTT Platform Reduces Prices of All Plans in India

Netflix is one of the most watched OTT platform across the globe and Netflix has about 6 million paid subscribers in India currently, which is about one-third of Amazon Prime Video’s subscriber base. But due to the expensive subscription plans the Netflix is facing the recurring subscription issues and to combat that the world’s largest OTT platform has decided to reduce its subscription prices for the Indian subscribers. Let us take a look at the new subscription rates.

There is no doubt that India has a huge audience base for the entertainment industry and OTT platform is a new growing trend and with the massive price cut in the subscription rates the steaming giant is trying to woo the growing Indian audiences which is expected to come to SVoD (Subscription Video on Demand) platforms in the next five years.

With this new announcement the streaming Giant has slashed the prices of all their plans in the country with the Immediate effect. Now the old as well as the new subscribers will be able to enjoy the Netflix shows as the new plans will be applicable from the 14th December onwards.

According to the reports, The streaming service giant has taken the step to expand its presence in the country and to compete with Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, and other Video-on-Demand (SVoD) platforms.

The steaming giant who is reportedly facing a huge losses in the US market is now targeting the Indian market and other developing regions to expand its viewer base.

Indian market is very crucial and growing at a rapid speed. If you check the recent releases there is a lot of Indian content on the Netflix for the obvious reasons.

Millions of Indians use tablets and smartphones to watch their favourite TV shows and movies online. The country still has millions of untapped users, which Netflix is targeting through the revised subscription rates.

Earlier, Netflix had experimented with several strategies, like a free subscription for a month, to lure potential subscribers to join its streaming platform. The major streaming service had also offered free weekends to users in order to expand its subscriber base.

Here are the revised rate of Netflix Subscriptions

Netflix Mobile Plan (Mobile & Tablets)

The subscription starts at Rs 149 monthly instead of Rs 199. This plan allows users to watch their TV shows, movies on a smartphone or tablet. The plan is available for one screen only

Netflix Basic Plan

The earlier price of Rs 499 per month has been reduced to Rs 199. Viewers can watch Netflix content on smartphone, tablet, computer or television. The plan is available for one screen only.

Netflix Standard Plan

Now, users can pay only Rs 499 monthly instead of Rs 649. The content can be viewed smartphone, tablet, computers or TVs. The plan is available for two screens.

Netflix Premium Plan

Now, the users have to pay Rs 150 less for the Premium Plan. It is available at Rs 649 instead of Rs 749. The content can be viewed four screens including smartphone, tablet, computers or TVs.

With this price cut, Netflix’s subscriptions are on the same price band as compared to its business rival Amazon Prime, which recently hiked its subscriptions plans by up to 50 percent.

The base plan of Amazon Prime starts at Rs 179 per month and the annual plan is priced at Rs 1,499. Moreover, Disney+Hostar charges Rs 499 for its annual subscription (mobile plans) and the premium plan on the platform costs Rs 1,499 annually.