Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services Marks Goa Liberation Day with Honour and Recognition

Discover how the Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services commemorated Goa Liberation Day, recognizing courage, dedication, and service. Read about the ceremony, awards, and the tribute to those who contributed to Goa's freedom.
Directorate of Fire Celebrates Goa Liberation
Commemorating the state’s liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961, this significant day resonates across Goa, fostering patriotism within every Goan. Shri Nitin V. Raiker, Director of Fire & Emergency Services, ceremoniously unfurled the tricolour at the Fire Force Headquarters in St-Inez, Panaji-Goa. Addressing the gathered fire personnel, he elucidated the profound significance of Goa Liberation Day, evoking the valour and monumental contributions of those integral to freeing Goa from Portuguese dominance. He urged the fire personnel to dedicate themselves to serving society with unwavering devotion, upholding the honour of the National Flag.

Shri Nitin V. Raiker took a moment to extend heartfelt congratulations to exemplary individuals for their outstanding service. He commended Shri Shivram K. Naik, Sub-Officer, Shri Vishnu B. Gawas, Leading Fire Fighter, and Shri Nitesh G. Pagi, Fire Fighter, for their remarkable dedication, acknowledging their receipt of the Chief Minister Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service from Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Honorable Chief Minister of Goa. Additionally, he expressed appreciation for the Fire Service Platoon’s participation in the Goa State Liberation Day Parade, held at University Ground in Taleigao.

