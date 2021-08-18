Jharkhand Man Arrested For Duping Student of Rs 10 Lakhs For Fake College Admission

The cybercrime cell of Goa police arrested a Jharkhand resident for duping students of fake college admissions. The accused has been identified as Ashutosh Kumar from Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

A person from Jharkhand was arrested on Tuesday, 17th August, by the Goa police Cyber Crime Cell for cheating students of money on the pretext of offering admission into a reputed medical college in Bangalore, Karnataka.

SP Shobbhit Saxena informed that a complaint was filed under the Goa Cyber Crime Cell, based on which the accused, Ashutosh Kumar, was arrested.

It is known that the victim allegedly received an email from the medical college he had earlier applied for, demanding a sum of Rs 10 lakhs as an advance payment.

Unfortunately, the fear of losing his admission into the college made him vulnerable to pay a huge amount of money through online transactions.

After the complaint was filed, the Goan police investigated the beneficiaries against the fake account of the college. After further investigation, a team of the Cyber Crime cell supervised by Prashal Desai, and led by PSI Survesh Savant, was sent to Gaya and Dhanbad where the accused was tracked down.

After further interrogation, the accused admitted that he would make fake KYC documents to open bank accounts and then lure vulnerable people into paying money after promising them direct admission into their applied college.