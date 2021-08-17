Celebrity Couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Purchases The Sea Facing Property in Goa

Lots of celebrities from the film fraternity investing in Goa with the intention to have their second home in the peaceful coastal state. The properties in Goa still remain in high demand and the pandemic has hardly affected the sale of land and homes in Goa.

The star couple has been in the news for quite a while. Their couple posts always give their audience a couple of goals. The couple has been earning well from their work, mainly through movies and endorsements. Chaitanya is known to be born rich and owns huge properties in Hyderabad.

Recently Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni had acquired a beach-facing land in Goa. According to sources, it is revealed that the couple intends to build a beautiful farmhouse on this piece of land that they own. It is also known that the couple owns a good collection of expensive cars.

The latest news is that the Akkineni couple has started the construction works on the land they acquired. A renowned architecture company based in Goa is working on the project. The company has assured the couple that the construction of their new and lavish farmhouse will be completed by mid-2022.

It is known that both of them have been extremely happy and excited since the time they bought this piece of land and can’t wait to spend their time together at this beautiful place once the farmhouse is ready.

Till now, the audience has been really appreciating the work done by the two of them. There has been pure honesty and dedication in their work, which the audience can clearly see and feel while watching their movies.

Naga Chaitanya will resume the shoot of Vikram Kumar’s Thank You next month. Samantha is done with the shoot of Shakuntalam which will head for a theatrical release next year.

It is also known that the couple went house hunting and might soon be owning an apartment there. So probably the next big news about them would be about a new apartment in Mumbai.