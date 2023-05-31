Taking a page from Haryana’s Parivar Pehchan Patra, the Goa government may soon implement the same scheme to stave off spurious beneficiaries and those that avail more than one government scheme. The state also plans to send a team to Gujarat to study the CM’s dashboard to monitor scheme implementation so it can be mirrored in Goa. These schemes were presented by the Haryana and Gujarat governments during the Niti Ayog meeting in Delhi.

“Haryana has implemented ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’. We have seen that model. It is like a ration card. We will first study it and then decide on how it can be implemented here,” said CM Pramod Sawant. He also said that the CM dashboard is being implemented in Gujarat and that they will be sending a team to Gujarat to study and work on it. A similar model is also seen in Madya Pradesh. \

What is Parivar Pehchan Patra?

Under this scheme, each family will be considered a single unit and be given a unique 8-digit identification number. It is mandatory for each family to register themselves on the Parivar Pehchan Patra portal in order to make use of the social security benefits schemes of the state government. It is also mandatory for employees to go for the scheme failing which their salaries may be withheld.

How is PPP different from the Aadhaar card?

The Aadhaar represents an individual as a unit while PPP represents a family as a unit. “The PPP, mathematically, is an integral number of Aadhaar,” said V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to the CM of Haryana. He further said that Aadhaar has not served the purpose of linking different databases due to its litigation history as it cannot be shared. As a part of the PPP, the government will also collect the Aadhaar. The Aadhaar will not be exposed but the PPP will be linked to all the family schemes. The PPP will be taken for any government service or government benefits and if the verification of any individual member is required that can be done as well as they also possess the Aadhaar in the Aadhaar Vault.

With the introduction of the PPP identity card, the state government will be able to maintain a complete database of all the families of the state. This will allow the government to provide benefit schemes more efficiently. It is also expected to eliminate the cases of bogus individuals making use of government benefits. With the PPP catering to the family as a unit is made possible which was previously not possible with the Aadhaar card.

