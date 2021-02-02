Good News For The Foreign Couples Planning To Get Hitched in Goa

Its scenic landscapes, serene beaches, vibrant resorts along the coastline, and mouth-watering cuisine have made Goa a busy wedding destination spot for Indians from other states as well as foreigners. Offering a perfect setting for a dream wedding, the perfect locales of the state provides an opportunity to pull up any kind of wedding, be it a luxury one or a quiet scenic one.

But unfortunately, the legal side of foreigners getting married in Goa had been a lengthy and time-consuming process over the past years. The couple should obtain a 30-day residence certificate from the local municipal council and must apply before a Goan court, which will then grant a provisional wedding certificate giving the nod for the wedding to happen.

This had been visible trouble for the foreign couples who plan to come to Goa, hold their wedding, and leave immediately because as per the civil code both the bride and the groom are required to stay in Goa at least 30 days prior to the wedding.

Because these foreigners only come for a short period of time they have to face many problems to get the residence certificate sometimes having to spend quite a lot of money and getting caught by fraudsters issuing illegal residence certificates for high prices.

This matter was put forth by the Curtorim MLA Alexio Lourenco during the zero hour discussion last Friday. In response, Law minister, Nilesh Cabral replied that there’s already a facility for the foreigners allowing them to get married in a day. They can go to the court and get the required permission from the assistant public prosecutor and continue with the wedding.

The law minister furthermore added that even though this provision is already there, the government is working on methods to offer more relaxations to obtain the residence certificate for registration of marriage for the foreigners in Goa. The government has also given the nod of approval to draft the Portugal civil code by a committee of experts which is expected to be announced to the public in the near future.

He also strongly assured that fraudsters who issue illegal certificates will be penalized for their actions.

This may come as good news for all those foreigners who dreamt of having a destination wedding in Goa but were reluctant to do so because of the lengthy legal process.

Undoubtedly, Goa will definitely become the best place you could ever imagine to celebrate your special day with a stunning view and an unforgettable experience of love and romance in every nook and corner with your loved ones.