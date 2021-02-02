Goa’s Humid Climate May Work As Blessings Against The Covid-19 Virus

Almost one year from its first recorded case, Covid-19 cases are still not showing any sign of pausing and are accelerating at an alarming pace. In addition to the newly rising cases and deaths, the new Covid -19 variant found from the UK has also started to make its strike.

Over the course of this one year, scientists and specialists in the field came up with various preventive measures like wearing masks, social distancing, using hand sanitizers, and washing hands frequently to curb the spread of the virus. While some of these have been successful, while others have not made the desired impact.

In a situation like this, the scientists have come up with another solution that would reduce the virus transmission risk. According to the recent research results, coronavirus has the ability to spread and react faster in environments with low temperature and humidity.

Virus particles become more stable and remain longer on a surface when the humidity decreases helping them to infect another person in a short time span thus increasing the transmission risk. With the winter season still on and most parts of India reporting low temperatures, this comes as a possibility of further increasing the virus spread.

So the scientists suggest using humidifiers in indoor environments – especially those with poor ventilation and set the humidity level within the range of 40% – 60%.

This report has made a positive impact on Goa, India’s top tourist hotspot, which has a more humid climate throughout the year. According to weather reports, Goa usually has more humid air in its atmosphere thanks to the coastal belt bordering the state.

The more saturated the air is with water vapor, the relative humidity increases and makes the spread of the virus difficult. Considering this fact although the Goans can let out a sigh of relief, there is also another side to the story. And that’s the use of air conditioners.

Most of us tend to get under an air conditioner for a cool breeze when the temperature gets high or when it becomes warmer. Air conditioners at these times act as a lifesaver by cooling the environment around by blowing cool air into it. But the drawback of it that we don’t see is that while doing so the air conditioner removes the humidity from the air. Thus once again the air becomes less humid making it a preferable opportunity for virus transmission. So it’s advisable to limit the excessive use of air conditioners and try using natural methods to keep the environment cool.

While most people have already started using humidifiers to keep the humidity level high as a preventive method to prevent the virus from getting spread, some including experts have trashed the idea citing it as baseless and unproven. However, it is also revealed that higher humidity helps our immune system work against viruses.

Regardless of the opposing ideas and suggestions from various parties, it is our duty to try our best to prevent the airborne transmission of this deadly virus and help eradicate the virus as soon as we can and get back to our normal day to day lives without any hindrance. Remember, prevention is better than cure!