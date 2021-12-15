13-Year-Old Boy From UK Tests Positive For Covid on His Arrival at Goa Airport

A 13-year-old boy who arrived from the UK tested positive for the Covid on his arrival at Goa Airport Tuesday. The media reports categorise it into the Omicron Suspects but till now not a single case was confirmed with the Omicron Variant in Goa.

According to the reports, all the other passengers arrived from the UK were tested negative for the virus. The teenager boy has been sent to the isolation facility at Cansaulim health centre.

The 13-year-old is the fourth passenger from UK to have tested positive for the covid infection in the last few days.

One of the crew member awaits his genome sequencing report from the National Centre for Cell Science, Pune, after the sample had to be retested.

According to the media reports, Goa currently has five Omicron suspects who are awaiting their reports from NCCS, Pune, but there is not a single confirmed case of the variant making Goa safe from the Omicron.

Goa’s Covid cases are going down with each day with Zero death rate. The state has reported 44 new cases on Tuesday with no serious case and no death. With this Goa’s new infection tally has remained under 100 nos since October 1st.

Despite asking states to ramp up testing, Goa tested 1,396 samples on Monday and 2,886 on Tuesday. Active cases are at 390.

The district positivity rate between December 7 to 13 was 1.7% for North Goa and 1.3% for South Goa.

Daily Covid mortalities have also been nil for the past 10 days, although health services added 94 late reported deaths on December 9 for the period between August 2020 and June 2021.

One person was hospitalised on Tuesday and 43 opted for home isolation.