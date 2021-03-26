Goa’s Off-Shore Casino Staff Infected With Coronavirus Turns a Residential Complex in Porvorim Into Containment Zone

A residential complex situated in Porvorim has been turned into the Micro-Containment Zone after 32 staff of a reputed offshore casino were found infected with the Coronavirus. According to the reports they were staying in the rented apartment in the said residential complex situated in Porvorim

After getting the information of the same the Health Minister of Goa Vishwajit Rane had denitrified the said residential complex into Micro-Containment Zone

The independent MLA from Porvorim, Rohan Khaunte, has brought this to the notice of CM Dr Pramod Sawant in the Goa assembly

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has assured that the staff would be moved out of the building and periodic testing of staff at the casino will be made mandatory.

He further stated that the state government will not be making the Covid negative certificates mandatory for those flying into the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, etc as “there is no guarantee that the certificate which they bring along is genuine,” he justified his action by saying this.

The Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant has assured the people of Goa that he will implement the SOP in Goa on the 27th March.

“We will draft a new standard operating procedure (SOPs) for Goa by Saturday to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Friday. He was responding to the attention motion by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on the rise in a number of cases over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the state of Goa still remains the safest place in the country with minimum cases of Coronavirus and most of the cases that have come into the light lately are the result of Not Following the Covid guidelines by the people and operations of the off-shote casinos who hardly follow any SOPs.

What is your view on this news article? do let us know in the comments box below.