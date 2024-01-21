Search
Close this search box.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Search
Close this search box.
Incredible Goa Awards
Incredible Goa Awards

PNG Exclusive & Solitario Unveil Exquisite Jewellery Flagship Store in Goa

This grand opening signifies the initiation of a strategic partnership between PNG Exclusive and Solitario, promising an extensive array of exquisite jewelry options for both residents and visitors of Goa. The celebration extends beyond Panjim, with the next launch scheduled in Dubai at the end of January.
P N Gadgil
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

P. N. Gadgil Exclusive and Solitario have come together to inaugurate their flagship store in the lively city of Panjim, Goa, marking a significant collaboration between the esteemed 190+ years jeweler’s legacy in West Maharashtra and a leading lab-grown diamond brand.

The newly unveiled store presents a captivating fusion of traditional and contemporary jewelry, featuring an opulent assortment of Gold, Silver, and Diamonds. PNG Exclusive, known for its unwavering commitment to trust, combines forces with Solitario to provide a distinctive and refined shopping experience for the discerning clientele in Goa.

Abhay Gadgil, the Managing Director of PNG Exclusive, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to bring our legacy of craftsmanship and quality to the heart of Panjim. The brand’s allure emanates not only from its dedication to purity but also from its expansive product range, showcasing a diverse selection of Gold Necklaces, Bangles, Chains, Mangalsutras, Earrings, and Rings. Each collection is a testament to the brand’s artistry and creative ingenuity.”

Ricky Vasandani, the CEO of Solitario, shared his insights on the occasion, noting, “In the domain of lab-grown diamonds, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity. The exceptional response and sales exceeding expectations have been truly phenomenal, resonating positively nationwide.”

This grand opening signifies the initiation of a strategic partnership between PNG Exclusive and Solitario, promising an extensive array of exquisite jewelry options for both residents and visitors of Goa. The celebration extends beyond Panjim, with the next launch scheduled in Dubai at the end of January.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Honorable Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, who extended his best wishes to both brands.

Among the attendees were prominent figures from Goa’s social and media circles, captivated by the opportunity to explore the new collections presented by both PNG Exclusive and Solitario.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

DUNKI

SRK Goa Universe Organizes First Ever “First Day First Show” Event for Dunki, at Inox Porvorim

December 22, 2023 No Comments

In a cinematic celebration like never before, SRK Goa Universe, the first and only Shah Rukh Khan fan club in Goa, hosted the inaugural “First Day First Show” (FDFS) event for the movie DUNKI at INOX Porvorim. This unique gathering brought together Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts of all ages, uniting them under the banner of SRK Goa Universe for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Read More »
India Bike Week 2023

India Bike Week Roars into Its 10th Edition: A Decade of Riding Spirit and Adventure

December 7, 2023 No Comments

India Bike Week, the nation’s largest congregation of motorcycle enthusiasts, is poised to commemorate its milestone 10th edition on the 8th and 9th of December in the vibrant setting of Goa. Presented in collaboration with Gulf Syntrac, India Bike Week 2023 is gearing up for an unforgettable celebration of a decade’s legacy, promising an unprecedented experience at Vagator, Goa.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin