PNG Exclusive & Solitario Unveil Exquisite Jewellery Flagship Store in Goa

P. N. Gadgil Exclusive and Solitario have come together to inaugurate their flagship store in the lively city of Panjim, Goa, marking a significant collaboration between the esteemed 190+ years jeweler’s legacy in West Maharashtra and a leading lab-grown diamond brand.

The newly unveiled store presents a captivating fusion of traditional and contemporary jewelry, featuring an opulent assortment of Gold, Silver, and Diamonds. PNG Exclusive, known for its unwavering commitment to trust, combines forces with Solitario to provide a distinctive and refined shopping experience for the discerning clientele in Goa.

Abhay Gadgil, the Managing Director of PNG Exclusive, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to bring our legacy of craftsmanship and quality to the heart of Panjim. The brand’s allure emanates not only from its dedication to purity but also from its expansive product range, showcasing a diverse selection of Gold Necklaces, Bangles, Chains, Mangalsutras, Earrings, and Rings. Each collection is a testament to the brand’s artistry and creative ingenuity.”

Ricky Vasandani, the CEO of Solitario, shared his insights on the occasion, noting, “In the domain of lab-grown diamonds, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity. The exceptional response and sales exceeding expectations have been truly phenomenal, resonating positively nationwide.”

This grand opening signifies the initiation of a strategic partnership between PNG Exclusive and Solitario, promising an extensive array of exquisite jewelry options for both residents and visitors of Goa. The celebration extends beyond Panjim, with the next launch scheduled in Dubai at the end of January.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Honorable Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, who extended his best wishes to both brands.

Among the attendees were prominent figures from Goa’s social and media circles, captivated by the opportunity to explore the new collections presented by both PNG Exclusive and Solitario.