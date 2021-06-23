GIM Ranked 4th Globally Amongst Top Pioneering Management Institutions

The Goa-based Goa Institute of Management (GIM) was recognized for its social impact and sustainability achievements at the announcement made at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education (UN-PRME) Global Forum held virtually from New York, USA. The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is a rating conducted by students and for students.

Among the three are SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (JPJIMR), XLRI – Xavier School of Management, and Goa Institute of Management (GIM). The fourth one is the University of Business and Technology Kosovo.

The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) Report 2021 saw GIM emerge as a leader and was one of 46 business schools from 21 countries worldwide that took part in the rating this year and achieved Level 5, making it a Pioneering school within the PIR. Only 04 B-schools globally made it to the top-ranked ‘Pioneering’ list of which 03 hail from India.

The social impact levels of the 46 business schools were announced by Prof Thomas Dyllick of the Positive Impact Rating Association and Sophie Charrois, President of Oikos International.

Students assessed how GIM addresses societal and sustainable challenges and prepares its students to be responsible business leaders. The data collection in GIM was organized and led by students, who distributed the PIR survey across campus to their fellow students.

This is the first time GIM participated and this year, 151 students responded to the survey. A student team composed of Ashima Mathur, Ameya Ambika, Jessica Roy, and Shivani Bhatia at GIM coordinated with PIR. Participating in the PIR demonstrates the value GIM gives to student feedback and voice.

They did this, thanks to innovative community-based actions, environmental and socially responsible culture and governance, and a strong teaching focus on responsible leadership, Mr Parulekar said. The PRI rates B-schools globally based on ‘best for the world’ rather than on ‘best in the world’ criteria, he noted.

Ajit Parulekar, Director, GIM said, “PIR rates B schools globally based on ‘Best For the World’ rather than on ‘Best in the World’. We at GIM are honored and delighted to be named among the top 04 B-schools globally in leading pioneering change in the prestigious Positive Impact Rating (PIR) Report 2021 which is looked up to by management institutes globally. GIM has always stayed consistent to its mission to nurture leaders for the sustainable business of the future. Ethics, values and corporate governance has been at the core of our pedagogy. PIR is the voice of students around the globe and what is most satisfying for us is that our main stakeholders – our students have acknowledged institute commitment towards sustainability, responsibility and impact and encouraged us to design and execute more such initiatives for positive long-term impact in the future”.

Professor Dyllick of the Positive Impact Rating Association said: “Business school rankings are often out of touch and distanced from sustainability issues. The PIR shows how student perspectives can shift the thinking of schools.”

The rating survey asks students 20 questions in seven relevant impact dimensions that sit within three areas: Energizing, Educating, and Engaging. The overall PIR score of the business school is used to position the schools across five levels. The PIR levels were defined using a decreasing size of a level on the 10-point scale, to express an increasing challenge to reach higher levels. GIM scored 9 at the 10-point scale.