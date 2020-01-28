A person who had travelled to China in the recent past has been admitted into the GMC with Suspected Coronavirus symptoms, the authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the patient since the samples of the blood has been sent to Pune for the further tests. The patient is shifted into the Isolation Ward of GMC to avoid any spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the Goa state government is preparing for the special task force to deal with the situation.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections which are typically mild but, in rare cases, it can turn out to be deadly and since the virus is new there is no medicine available at the moment precaution is only the cure.

According to the sources, there is the first patient of suspected Coronavirus have been admitted into the Goa Medical College Isolation Ward. The sources in the GMC have revealed that the person had travelled to China in the recent past and had complained of sore throat since return from China.

China is the centre of origin of the Coronavirus from where the first case of the deadly virus was detected in December 2019 and till date around 80 people have succumbed to the highly viral decease.

According to the reports, The death toll from China’s new coronavirus grew to 80 on Monday as residents of Hubei province, where the disease originated, were banned from entering Hong Kong amid global efforts to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak.

The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei province climbed from 56 to 76 overnight, health commission officials said, with four deaths elsewhere. The total number of confirmed cases in China had risen about 30% to whopping 2,744.

Based on the report published in the local daily Heraldo The State government is in the process of setting up of a special isolation ward at Chicalim sub-district hospital to deal with suspected cases of Coronavirus if any. A treatment ward will also be put in place at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC).

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday held a video conference with officials of the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) and GMC, wherein guidelines were issued to the State regarding the deadly virus, originating from China.

“A special isolation ward at Chicalim and treatment ward in GMC will be set up to deal with the suspected cases if any,” sources said. GMC has issued a ‘call for vigilance’ regarding the virus while urging people not to panic.

The Ministry directed DHS to issue a necessary health advisory to all the hospitals. “Also, village-wise awareness through health centres will be created making people aware about the virus, its symptoms and need for immediate treatment,” sources said.

GMC Dean Dr S M Bandekar also held a review meeting to discuss various ways to control and prevent the spread of the deadly virus. “We will be constantly checking on the health and well-being of our citizens and if any cases flare-up, patients will be transferred to the Corona isolation ward for further treatment,” he said in a notice that has been issued. The authorities have advised the people of Goa to not to get panicked.

How to save yourself from Coronavirus?

This is the most important part of the article since this virus does not have any cure and there are no medicines available at the moment to protect you against human coronavirus infection. You may be able to reduce your risk of infection by doing the following.

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with an unwashed hand

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick

There are no specific treatments for illnesses caused by human coronaviruses. Most people with common human coronavirus illness will recover on their own. However, you can do some things to relieve your symptoms.

1. Drink plenty of liquids

2. Stay home and rest

That’s all for now, we will keep you updated with the status of the virus in the state. Please do leave your valuable comments on the above post.