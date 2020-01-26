Finally, Goa Police managed to crack the murder case of a 45-year-old Aldona Man, who was murdered by crushing head with a stone. Anjuna police managed to arrest the 22-year-old Ugandan Woman in connection with the murder of Jefrino Baretto. The accused Minamu Hafusa was preparing to flee from Goa following the news of murder flashed on social media platforms but Goa police did not let that happened.

According to the reports published in the local daily The Navhind Times, Calangute police, on Saturday, informed that they have arrested Minamu Hafusa, a Ugandan national, (22), in connection with the murder of Jefrino Baretto, a resident of Aldona, who was found murdered his head smashed with a stone, at Baga.

The police sources informed that the murder case was solved within a day’s time due to the tip-off provided by the landlord of the premises where accused Minamu Hafusa was staying in Anjuna. “the murder case could be solved in a day’s time due to the tip-off provided by the alert landlord at whose premises the accused Minamu Hafusa was staying at Mudderwaddo, Anjuna,” said the police officer.

The owner of the premises, the only eyewitness who saw the accused Hafusa with the bloodstains on her face and cloth and when he asked her the reason behind it she said that she got into a fight with someone.

Although police have arrested the accused but did not reveal the exact reason behind the murder saying that the investigation is in progress. The Anjuna police informed that although the accused was arrested by the Anjuna police the case belongs to the Calangute police and that they will be handing over the accused to Calangute police for further investigation.

The police said that the accused tried to escape, but they managed to catch her after a short chase.“The accused would have been arrested on Friday itself but due to a newsflash, she got alerted and wanted to run away by hiring a rent-a-bike but that did not happen,” informed the police sources.

The police informed that Hafusa was arrested last year for overstaying and added that a case was registered against her at the Calangute police station in that regard. “CCTV footage provided the vital lead,” said the police.

The police sources have said that the post mortem was not performed on the body of Jefrino Baretto as yet since after arresting the accused they took her to the GMC for a medical test. “The accused will be presented before the JMFC on Sunday for the remand,” said the police officer adding that they are checking all the angles behind the murder of Baretto as he was a well-built man and it is not possible that accused alone managed to overpower him. “There is a possibility of the involvement of another person in this murder.”

Meanwhile, the police have registered the case under Section 302 of the IPC. PI Nolasco Raposo is investigating the case.

Source: NT