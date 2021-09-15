e-Daakhil portal launched for Consumer Court in Goa

Sometime or the other, everyone has been to a consumer court and has filed a case. While that might sound easy, but the process surely isn’t. The process is extremely time consuming and requires a lot of visits.

To make the work easier for everyone, Govind Gaude who is the Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Goa has recently launched the eDaakhil (Online filing of consumer cases) portal in his Chamber.

The e-daakhil portal has been launched in Goa this week and it would be very helpful as would allow consumers to send in their complaints by sitting at home. This facility is applicable for both the district and state consumer disputes redressal commission.

The consumer would be able to file the case with utmost ease as the portal would also allow the consumer to attach the required documents and along with that make payment of the fees that is required. It even facilitates the consumer commissions to easily accept, reject or forward the complaint to the concerned commission for further processing on the e-portal.

Shri Govind Gaude congratulated the NIC officers for their contribution and also highlighted the benefits of this eDaakhil. He further added that “cheated or neglected consumers can approach the court and vendors will have to be more alert to avoid consumer cases”. He further explained at the event how the portal was essential for today’s requirement.

Many ministers and politicians were present at the event. Shri. Sanjay Gihar, I.A.S, Secretary, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Shri Siddhivinayak S. Naik Director Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Shri A. N Misra DDG, NIC, Delhi through VC, Shri Prashant Thete, SIO, NIC Goa, Shri G. Mahalingam, Scientist-D, NIC, Goa and Shri. Pradip Sawaiker, President, District Commission were also present, to name a few.

Shri G.Mahalingam explained the various features of the eDaakhil software and said that it facilitates the consumers and advocates to file the consumer cases through an online Portal and provides the complete process, from start to end for consumer and department officials. Alongside, the portal also facilitates respondents to file replies or rejoinder through the online mode.

E-filing was initially launched by the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on 7th September 2020. Delhi was the first state to implement it on 8th September 2020. Later various states followed including Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka & Haryana which implemented facility of e-filling in their respective States/UTs.

However, the staff who was working at the Consumer Courts says that they are used to receiving hard copies of complaints and cases. And they even added that till now there are no rules and regulations in place for handling online complaints.