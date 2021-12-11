Cops Bust Illegal Casino In South Delhi; ACP’s Son, 15 Others Arrested

Following the recent news of Poker Casino bust in Kerala thew news of another illegal Casino has surfaced in the media. This time cops busted a Casino in south Delhi and arrested ACP’s son along with 15 others.

Casinos are illegal in India with the exception of Goa where the Casinos floats in the river. There are gangs who keeps floating the illegal gambling activities across the other parts of the country and in one such recent case, a Gambling Den similar to the Casinos in Goa Was busted in Kerala.

The recent crackdown on the casino in south Delhi has resulted into the arrest of ACP’s son. The initial investigation has revealed that the Casino had been operating in the M-Block of south Extension-II for the last 9 months by a father and son duo, chartered accountant by profession.

Another shocking thing that surfaced during their arrest was about the protection money of 1.5 lakh which they allegedly giving to the local police.

When the south district police raided the gambling den in the south extension area and arrested the 16 persons it was surfaced that one of them is a son of a serving Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police, allegedly involved in gambling activities.

According to the Delhi police they have arrested the following people in the raid. Manish Bindal (55) and his son Ankur Bindal (30), Vivek Jain (28), whose father is an ACP in Delhi Police, Ankur’s business partner and chartered accountant Aakash Sarda (30), Abhishek Sharma (34), Sajan Mukhia (27), Prashant Goyal (43) who runs a transport company, steel trader Moksh Arora (31), Sahil Kumar who is preparing for competitive exams, Lalit Khanna (39) who runs a consultancy firm, Sachin Gupta (44) who runs a printing firm, Kartik Kalla (48) who is the creative head at a radio firm and private company employees Damanjeet Sodhi (43), Shashank Jain (32), Himanshu Jain (34) and Arjun Arora (58).

DCP (South district) Benita Mary Jaiker said all the accused were arrested under section 3 (penalty for owning/keeping gaming house) and section 4 (penalty for being found in gaming house) of the Delhi Gambling Act and an FIR has been registered against them at Hauz Khas police station.

“On the instance of the accused, we have recovered 1,000 playing chips, 37 playing bricks and Rs 1,95,000 cash stake money. Three among the arrested accused are chartered accountants by profession and were running the gambling racket to lead a lavish life and to earn easy money,” she added.

DCP Jaiker said a team led by Inspector Atul Tyagi of the special staff of South district received information that a casino was operating in M-Block. “We immediately swung into action, a raid was conducted and 16 persons were found to be involved in gambling,” she said.

The father son duo has confessed of starting the illegal casino in the April this year when the country was hit by the severe 2nd wave. They also revealed about the alleged protection money they were giving to the local police to run their business smoothly.

“The accused have disclosed the name of a police personnel who has been identified by the investigation team. They have called him for questioning,” a senior police officer said.

There is a need of making the Casino gambling legal in the country and until that happens such cases will keep coming up. What are your views on this??