Exposed – 85 Percent Jobs in GMC Allotted To Candidates From Minister’s Constituency

There is no surprise as the BJP follows the trend of giving employment to the people from their own constituencies as the same has been proved with the leaked document which exposed the 85 percent of jobs at GMC had been filled by the Candidates belonging to the health minister of Goa.

Shockingly the Poriem seat that belongs to health minister’s father also get the jobs at GMC which is the part of the 85 percent ratio.

The local daily newspaper The Goan has exposed this job fair trend with the help of leaked government documents. According to them nearly 85 percent Candidates that are selected for the regular posts of Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) in Goa’s Apex Hospital Goa Medical College hail from Sattari’s Poriem and Valpoi constituencies.

According to the reports, the Goa Medical College has finalised the list of selected candidates for the 105 post of LDC and shockingly the 85 candidates belongs to the constituencies belonging to the Health Minister and his father.

The Goan claimed to have the documents in this regards in their possession stated the report. The matter could snowball into a major controversy as the BJP-led State government which has initiated recruitment in multiple departments races against time to complete the processes and beat the Model Code of Conduct which will come into force ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Another surprising fact is that the list of ‘selected candidates’ has not been officially declared but the sources that did not wanted to be identified for the obvious reasons has claimed that offer letters have already been disbursed, albeit informally.

The ‘selected’ candidates are being contacted on their registered cell phone numbers and are being asked to collect the offer letters.

Fifty-eight of these 105 posts have been cornered by the various reserved categories. Even among these reserved posts, 49 have been grabbed by candidates hailing from the twin constituencies of Poriem-Valpoi, according to the leaked document.

According to the reports, when the applications for the various posts at GMC had been called in the month of March and October 2021, more than 5500 candidates had applied for the job posts of mere 105 and the candidates had also answered the written examination as part of the selection process, only to find out that the posts were already reserved for the candidates of the Minister’s Constituency.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has gone viral purportedly of a conversation between a cabinet minister and a worker, in which the minister states that he will fulfil all his promises related to jobs without people of Valpoi and Usgao having to come to him.

With unemployment a major issue being raised by the Opposition in Goa ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the highly prized regular government jobs are commonly used to sway electorates and are a crucial element in the electoral armour of established politicians in Goa where voter strengths in each assembly segment hover in the 30,000-35,000

It may be recalled that in the month of October, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced that the promised 10,000 government jobs will be delivered in time before the model code of conduct for the 2022 elections comes into force.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have questioned the transparency in government recruitment processes.

The Congress has been raking up the issue on-and-off over several weeks while the AAP has launched an aggressive outreach programme after its supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a big announcement of a guarantee of one job per family and unemployment dole of Rs 3000 per month to every youth until such time as he/she lands a job.

