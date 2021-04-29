DDSSY Scheme in Goa Takes Care of 80% Cost of Covid Treatment at Private Hospitals

Covid case is rapidly growing in the state of Goa creating a panic amongst the people and the major concern of every Goan is how to take care of the expenses during the hospitalisation specially the private hospitals, and to save the Goans from this the state Government made inclusion of DDSSY Scheme for the Covid treatment in the state.

According to the reports, the Deen Dayal Swastha Seva Yojana to cover 80% Covid treatment costs at private hospitals stated the Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

DDSSY is the medical insurance scheme run by the state government for the benefits of the Goans covers the cost of hospitalization and medical expenses and now the State Government has brought this scheme under the purview of Covid treatment due to a sudden rise in the cases.

The state government has taken this decision to reduce the stress on the Government facilities that are already facing a huge challenge due to the sudden spike in the cases. The CM urged the private hospitals to come forward and provide treatment to the people infected with the virus.

“There is an increasing burden on government doctors. We are telling private hospitals to increase their bed capacities. We are now providing Covid-19 treatment under the DDSSY card. If any hospitals are not part of DDSSY, they should join. We have taken the decision after considering the burden on government hospitals. As much as 70-80% of treatment costs will be covered under DDSSY,” said Sawant. He said patients would have to pay only a small fraction of the bill from their own pockets.

According to the reports, 4 renowned private pulmonologists and chest physicians from Margao have come forward to offer their services voluntarily at the government hospitals, the chief minister said, even as she urged members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other doctors to come on board.

Sawant appealed to symptomatic people to start the medication course announced by the state government as part of the protocol for home isolation even before they receive their test results. “If you follow this protocol, you can avoid hospitalization. As per the SOP declared, you can start your own treatment,” he said, while also advising those with severe symptoms not to stay at home for fear of hospitalization.

As many as 90-93 patients are presently on a ventilator at the Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim, and at least four Covid-19 deaths each day occur within just 24 hours of the patient being hospitalized, the chief minister said and added that there are at least two cases every day of patients being brought dead.

“There is no shortage of oxygen in Goa. Eleven metric tonnes has been approved for the state already. We are set to get another 20 metric tonne from the Centre,” Sawant said. “There are four plants in Goa. Of these, Vedanta has started providing supply free of cost. Through the PMO’s intervention, we are getting additional supply.”