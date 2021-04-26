India Time Mail 200X60PX
Goa Prism Marathi 200X60PX
Incredible Goa 200X60PX
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Linkedin
Advertisement

COVID Positive Candidate For Goa Municipal Polls Goes On Door to Door Campaigning

Covid Positive

Despite being tested positive for the Covid-19 infection an Independent candidate for the south Goa Municipal polls decides to go for the door to door campaigning putting the lives of the voters at risk has been booked by Goa Police for violating the protocol under the Epidemic Diseases Act. 

According to the reports, Arthur D’Silva, a municipal poll candidate from the south Goa had tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and despite knowing the fact he was seen moving around in the ward soliciting votes on the day of voting in Margao.  

According to assistant returning officer, Prataprao Gaunker, he received information that D’Silva, despite being Covid-19 positive, was moving around, campaigning and creating fear among the locals.

According to the sources, when D’Silva was questioned by the authority about his free movement despite of testing positive he “escaped from the scene”, said the authority. 

The times when the cases are growing at the blazing speed the free movement of the Covid positive persons should be restricted. On the 25th April Goa reported around 2300 cases with 24 death in a single day. 

During such situation the Government decided to go ahead with the Municipal elections in the five municipal councils, Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Quepem and Sanguem. “Reports from all five municipalities indicate @BJP4Goa supported Panel Candidates defeat is certain. Change has begun,” Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat tweeted.

According to the reports, Besides the D’Silva case, the elections went smoothly with Covid-19 positive patients allowed to vote in the final hour of voting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Promotional Content
Recently Sai Bhatti was visiting Goa. I showed him around this incredible place. As I was showing him the city, Sai talked a bit about the mobile casino scene. He showed me on the phone his website and the reviews he writes about the mobile casino. Traveling with Sai around the city was fun, and I can see we both learned a lot. Mobile Casino India Toplist 2021
Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Scroll to Top