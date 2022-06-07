British Tourist Raped Near Arambol Beach on Pretext of Giving Massage

The news of the rape case came up in the light from the North Goa beach belt where a lady Britisher, who was on a vacation in Goa was sexually exploited by the local accused who was part of a group that offers illegal massage services on the North Goa beach belt.

This incident came into the light following the recent announcement of chief minister Dr. Pramod Sawant about cracking on the illegal massage parlours in Goa. According to the PTI reports, The survivor, who is on a Goa visit with her husband has filed a complaint Monday.

According to the police sources, the accused Vincent D’Souza, 32 is a local resident and he is a part of the group that illegally offers massage services to the tourists near Arambol Beach situated in the north Goa.

The Arambol beach is popular amongst foreign tourists and many Russians and tourists from other countries flock to this mesmerizing beach belt in a search of tranquility. The victim woman was on her trip to Arambol beach with her partner when the accused approached her with the offer to give her a massage.

According to the victim woman the incident took place near the sweet lake water where she was lying down close to the beach with her male partner. The accused allegedly approached her on the pretext of offering her a massage and subsequently raped her.

The victim woman had lodged the complaint on Tuesday at Anjuna Police Station for the event that supposedly took place on the 2nd of June. “The victim woman had lodged the complaint on the Tuesday at the police station after consulting her family members in the UK said police adding that she also seek the assistance from the British Embassy in India.

The Pernem police led by Police Inspector Vikram Naik immediately swung into the action after receiving the complaint and arrested the Accused. “We have contacted the police station concerned to get his past records. Currently, he is not working as a librarian,” the official said.

The accused and the survivors were sent for the medical examination at the district hospital in Mapusa and the FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) the police would produce him before a local court on Monday to seek his custody, the official said.

The Source: PTI