Clubs Playing Loud Music in Goa will be Raided says CM

Following the orders of crashing on the illegal massage parlours in the state of Goa the chief minister now assured the citizens that his government will take action against the loud music played in the clubs around Goa.

The late-night loud sound coming out from the nightclubs is disturbing the locals and many have logged the complaints at the various police stations across the state about the same.

Anjuna, Vagator, and Morjim are among the main targets of the sound pollution in the state and there is a possibility of CM going the orders of raiding such nightclubs soon.

The local daily Herald Goa has been at the forefront of raising the voice against these misdeeds, according to the reports, Goans living in the beach belt have to face the music of the clubs.

According to the locals, the police have been turning blind eye to the reality and things are coming back to normal even after the action was taken in some cases. “The music keeps playing the whole night and the next morning and it goes till the next day non-stop,” said one of the residents adding, that the action by CM is the only hope.

Meanwhile, the Anjuna police have already started cracking down on the illegal massage parlours in their jurisdiction and they have closed down many illegal Ayurvedic and Massage parlours. According to the reports, these parlors were operating in Anjuna jurisdiction for the last four years without any action against them.

According to Jivba Dalvi, the former Calangute Police Inspector who has been recently promoted to the post of DySp (SDPO) Mapusa, the action was initiated after receiving the information that one of the massage parlours was operating in Anjuna illegally, without any permission, and license.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had given directions to crack down on massage parlours and spas which are operating illegally. On Monday, we raided this parlour which did not have permission from the Health Department, Pollution Control Board, and the panchayat. It did not have a trade license and shop establishment certificate but was operating for four years.”, Dalvi said.

According to the sources, the premises of most of the massage parlours running illegally in the state belongs to Goans but they are run by the outsiders.