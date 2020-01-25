The incident took place in Baga on Friday night. According to the police report, Jefrino Barreto, a 45-year-old resident of Aldona was murdered by an unknown person by crushing his head with the stone. When police found the body of a victim, his head was smashed with stones. Police are on the lookout for a female foreigner who was last seen with the victim.

According to the reports, police found the body of a 45-year-old man around 100 meters away from Chandrakant Cottages at Baga. During the panchanama, the police identified the body to be of Jefrino Barreto, who was working as a waiter at a hotel in Guirim.

According to sources in police the prima facie looks to be a killing due to financial dealings. The incident took place around 3 am on Friday at Baga when Barreto reportedly met the foreigner at Baga. Police believe she is behind the murder.

Reports indicate that Barreto and the female foreigner had an altercation regarding payment of money which the Aldona resident owed to foreigners.

Sources said that both were involved in selling drugs and foreigners reportedly smashed Barreto’s head with a stone during the altercation which resulted in his instant death.

Sources from Barreto’s family claimed that the victim was working as a waiter in a hotel at Guirim and used to travel back home late at night often after midnight. They said he used to go directly to sleep on reaching home.

The family members were worried because he had not returned home on Thursday night. Later on Friday morning, the police informed the family about the incident. It is learned that the body was found in an isolated place, some 100 meters away from the main road.

Source: Heraldo