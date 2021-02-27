Vilas Methar Murder Case; Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Shailesh Shetty

Shailesh Shetty, a prominent businessman and the co-promoter of the Sunburn Music Festival was arrested by the Goa Police on the 20th October 2020 in connection with the murder of a social activist Vilas Methar in Porvorim who is currently in Judicial custody had applied for bail and the order for which has been reserved by the Mapusa court.

In connection with the case, the Porvorim police last month had filed a charge-sheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Mapusa, against 7 accused persons Altaf Yergatti, Shailesh Shetty, Khayyad Shaikh, Iqbal Nanpuri, Santosh Pillai, Pavan Badigar and Vishwajeet alias Bhaiya Dabolkar, informed the police.

According to the reports, the Additional Sessions Judge, Mapusa has reserved the bail plea order of Shailesh Shetty till March 5. Shailesh Shetty is one of the 7 accused arrested by the Goa Police in Vilas Mather murder case.

It may be recalled that in the month of August, Shetty was arrested by the crime branch of the Goa police for his alleged involvement in helping organize an underground rave party at a villa in the Vagator area. He, however, managed to secure bail a week after being arrested.

Goa Prism had reported earlier that Shetty’s involvement in the Porvorim murder case of Vilas Mehtar was evident after the car in which the two accused were apprehended by Sindhudurg police is registered under Shailesh Shetty. He allegedly gave his vehicle to the two accused to escape from Goa.

In the incident which took place on October 14th last year, Vilas Methar, a social worker from Porvroim was allegedly set ablaze by 6 people who later on succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the GMC.

Earlier, the court had rejected the bail applications of Shetty, Yergatti, and Shaikh in connection with the case. All the accused are currently in judicial custody at Central Jail, Colvale.