Surge of covid cases in other states a cause of concern: Goa CM urges citizens not to drop the guard. 

Since last December, Goa has seen a slowdown in the number of Covid cases with the daily average currently less than 50 cases. While the neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Kerala are reporting a rise in Covid infections, Goans are moving back to their normal routines with people hardly taking precautions against Covid.

Addressing this matter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said “The rising Covid-19 cases is a cause of concern. Our Government is monitoring the situation closely. Though the situation in Goa is under control, the fight against pandemic is not over”.

CM appealed to the people to stay alert to the situation and not fall prey to rumours about lockdown. He also said that the rising Covid-19 cases is a cause of concern and assured that his government is monitoring the situation closely.

“I appeal to the people to stay alert to the situation and avoid mass gatherings, follow all norms such as social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizers. I am also requesting citizens not to fall prey to rumours of another lockdown,” Sawant said.

Since December, it has been observed that people have become very lax and almost forgotten about Covid and no social distancing measures are followed. The festive season and New Year celebrations saw hundreds of visitors from other states entering Goa and letting their guard down. The Carnival weekend also saw many neglecting preventive measures.

While Goa is running low with a daily number of cases overall India is witnessing a fresh surge in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), though the daily count continues to be under 20,000. Its current infection count stands at 11,063,491 after the Union health ministry on Friday reported that there were 16,577 new infections in the previous 24 hours. Maharashtra, one of several states flagged by the health ministry as an area of concern recorded more than 8,000 new cases on Thursday for a second straight day.

The western state’s capital, Mumbai, meanwhile registered more than 1,100 new infections for the second day running. India’s Covid-19 tally is the second-highest globally, while its death toll is the fourth-highest.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday asked the health department to review the situation in other parts of the country to get a clear understanding of the situation and get Goa to be on standby in case of a sudden surge in cases.

“Necessary decisions will be taken after the state health department takes stock of the situation in other states,” the chief minister had said after a review meeting with health minister Vishwajit Rane.