Goan Youth Hit By Car Dies on The Spot at London’s Kensington High Street

A 27-year-old youth was hit by a speeding car while trying to cross the London’s London’s bustling Kensington High Street. This type of incident is very unusual in a place like London where traffic norms are quite strict.

The deceased youth Niksan D’Costa, a native of Chandor village in Goa was working as a night manager at Hoxton Hotel, Holburn where he has recently quit his job, said the sources.

According to the reports, D’Costa’s death made headlines in London, as it is quite uncommon for pedestrians to be run over on city streets. “D’Costa’s body will be brought back to Goa in the next few days, and he will be buried here in Chandor,” said a family friend.

The report further stated that the D’Cosat was crossing the shopping district road on Zebra Crossing at around 8.30 pm on 23rd February when he was hit by the speeding car and sustained severe injury. The Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after and tried to revive him, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to several UK publications, the 25-year-old car driver, who hit D’Costa, was arrested immediately and found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

A large number of mourners turned the accident spot, at a zebra crossing near the Royal Garden Hotel, into a memorial, leaving flowers and photos as tributes. His colleagues also began an online fundraiser to help his family cope with the loss. In a tearful message to his friends, D’Costa’s sister Velcia said, “It was so overwhelming, the number of people that turned up and showed their love and respect. I am so proud of Nik that he touched so many people’s lives.”