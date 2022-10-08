Pin Up India app Review

After reading this article you will learn about bookmaker Pin Up. You will also learn about its features and all the advantages, such as a mobile betting app. Among other things, you can find out how to download this application for free and install it on your smartphone.

About Pin Up

The international company Pin Up has been working in the betting and sports and gambling business for many years. During this time millions of players all over the world have managed to appreciate the company’s unmatched honesty and fun. Each user can easily and conveniently download the Pin Up application and start using it right away. Going to the website or to the Pin Up application each user can find his favourite sport and bet, or play casino with friends. The platform offers its users only the most honest sports events with the highest odds as well as try their luck in exciting casino games. The Pin Up platform is the most honest and reliable in India and other countries for several reasons. One of them is the transparency of the company, so she regularly pays their players’ winnings, as well as allows getting nice bonuses. The second is the presence of several betting licenses, which confirm the honesty of the company.

Pin Up App Review

The mobile betting app Pin Up is an alternative and direct continuation of the official website of the company. This app concentrates all the functionality that you could find on the official website. The main advantage of the Pin Up application is its convenience and mobility, thanks to which you can use it anywhere and anytime. An important feature is the internet connection. The Pin Up application was developed for both iOS and Android devices and is highly optimized and speedy even on low-end devices. Speaking about the design of the application, we would like to mention its beauty and colorfulness that are available at each stage of application use. It is also important to mention the interface of the application, which is very friendly and understandable, making it understandable even for inexperienced users. Using the Pin Up application you can easily get or find any section thanks to the clear and smart navigation.

So, once you get into the Pin Up India betting app, you’ll go straight to its home page, where you can register or log in to your account. Below you can see all the services of the application, from which you will be able to evaluate its capabilities of the application. If you click on the banner in the middle of the screen you can find out all the offers you are interested in. Navigating the application is carried out by the buttons below, clicking on which you can get to one or another section.

Below is the description of two central services of the company, which you can use after a simple registration process.

Sports Betting

The interface of the mobile application was made especially for sports betting to be as simple and convenient for all users as possible. The sports betting section contains a large number of sports that are popular not only in India but also abroad. Also worth mentioning is that Pin Up India is focused mostly on the Asian region, so you can find all the most popular sports in India, like cricket, soccer, kabbadi, tennis, and others. Also, an important feature of this section is that players can bet in two modes: Line and Live. In the “Line” mode, it is assumed that the player bets on the victory of a particular team before the start of the match. In this regard, whether you won or lost can be found out after the match. And in the Live mode, you can bet right during the match, making your quick predictions. This betting mode is not suitable for beginners, because it contains high risks.

To make a bet, go to the Live or Line section, then select the sport you are interested in at the top and the sporting event at the bottom. Then you will be able to see the participants of the tournament, namely the teams, the date of the event, and the odds. Clicking on the odds of the desired team, you can make a bet in the window that opens.

Casino

The Pin Up platform also offers its users a casino section. Here you will find a lot of interesting games and roulette, which will help spend time with comfort and interest. In this section, you can try your luck in hundreds of different games, which differ from each other in theme, excitement, and size of winnings. An important feature of games Pin Up is their colorful and attractive design, which is sure not to leave you indifferent. It contains such popular games in India as Baccarat, Poker, Blackjack, and many others. Among other things, the above-mentioned games are also available in Live mode, in which the games are played by live croupiers.

How To Register In Pin Up India

Registering in Pin Up is compulsory because it is the only way you can start using it. To register you just need to enter your current email and make up a password for your account. Below there are two boxes where you have to put a tick. These signs mean that you are familiar with the rules and policies of the company. After putting the ticks just click on the red button “Register”. After that, you will receive a verification e-mail to confirm your registration.

Welcome Bonus

If you register with Pin Up through the official site or app you can get great start-up capital after your first deposit. If you deposit within one hour after registration, your bonus will be 120% of your deposit amount as well as 1200 INR for free spins. If you made a deposit more than an hour later, then you are entitled to a bonus of 100% of your deposit.

Especially for users who have deposited more than 2000INR, the company gives 250 free spins, as well as 40FS for future refills.

How To Download Pin Up App

After downloading the Pin Up betting app you can forget about using the official website for good because this app has everything you need. The app is downloaded in seconds because of its low weight. The Pin Up app is available for both iOS and Android devices, so you can comfortably bet on sports and play casino games right on your smartphone. Here are two instructions on how to download the Pin Up app to your device.

Android

Downloading the Pin Up app for Android is done from the official website of the company and not from the Play Store due to Google’s policy.

Use the browser of your device to go to the official Pin Up website; Once on the site in the top menu, click “App”. You will be taken to the Pin Up applications page; On this page, click “Download for Android” and then the download will start.

Once the Pin Up apk has been downloaded to your device you can proceed to install it. To do this, click on the download notification on the top menu or go to downloads via your device’s file manager. In the list of downloads, find Pin Up.apk and click on it. This will bring up an installation window, where you need to confirm the action and after a few seconds, the Pin Up app will appear in your menu from where you can start using it.

In case you failed to install the Pin Up apk, we recommend checking the settings of your device regarding third-party apps. To do this, go to the settings of your device, then under “Security” find and turn on the option “Install applications from unknown sources”.

IOS

The Pin Up mobile app for iOS devices is currently in development and will be available very soon. In the meantime, you can take advantage of its excellent alternative in the form of the mobile version of the official website. This way of interacting with the Pin Up platform is no different from the mobile app, and on the contrary, it has some advantages. First and foremost is that you don’t need to download and install anything, which can help save free space on your smartphone. In terms of usage principles, the mobile version of the site is identical to the app, which means the same comfortable and quick use. To bring the mobile site experience closer to the app, you can add a site icon to your home screen. To do so, check out our simple instructions:

In the browser of your device, find the official Pin Up website; Once the page has fully loaded, click “Share” in the bottom bar of your browser; A pop-up menu of this button will appear in front of you, where you’ll need to click “Add to Home screen” by scrolling below.

After that, the Pin Up icon will appear on your home screen with which you will always have quick access to the platform.

Support

Because Pin Up values each of its users, there are several ways for you to get support. All methods are available without registration in guest mode, which is incredibly useful and convenient. You can use the support from the mobile app as well as through the official website at any time of the day or night. It’s also important to note that only the best specialists work in support, who are responsible for the quality of service.

Email. When you send your request to the official e-mail address Pin Up, you will get a detailed answer within 24 hours. This method is convenient because it includes the ability to add an unlimited amount of information.

Live chat. This method is the most convenient because it allows you to contact the support in a relaxed atmosphere and conduct a dialogue in the form of correspondence. To do it, click on the button in the application or on the site.

Phone Number. By calling the hotline number listed on the site, you can urgently state your problem and quickly get support.

Users can also send their requests through the feedback form. Support communicates in English and responds fairly quickly. The specialists can provide advice even on complicated issues.

FAQ

Is it legal to use Pin Up in India?

Using the website and the Pin Up app seems to be legal in India because the offices of the company are located outside the country and also due to the betting licenses.

How to make a deposit?

To deposit Pin Up, you can use the app or the website. Authorize in the platform, then go to your wallet, select deposit and specify the payment method and its details, then confirm the action.

Are there any bonuses after signing up?

You can get a nice welcome bonus of 100% of your first deposit and use it in sports betting and casino.

How do I use the Pin Up app?

To start using the Pin Up betting app, you need to download it from the official website or use the mobile version of the site. Then register and deposit to be able to bet on sports and play in the casino.