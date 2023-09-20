Play Popular Sports at FairPlay India | Bookmaker Review

Fairplay Review for India

We are going to talk about a company like FairPlay. Let’s take a look at what progress the company has made since 2019. In fact, despite its young age, the company has done well in terms of user adoption. The total number of active users is constantly growing and the number of countries with new users is constantly increasing. This is all thanks to a well-organized marketing campaign and promotional activities aimed at attracting new customers from all over the world.

Even though the company was originally positioned as an online casino, you can find quite a wide range of sports disciplines. They may not have the widest selection of championships, but you can find the most popular matches in each sport.

When it comes to gambling, FairPlay is a master at this and is willing to offer games from the best software manufacturers for all tastes and colors. The main provider of games on the FairPlay platform is a well-known company such as Evolution Gaming.

All users of the platform get access to games such as poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and dice. The most popular games can have different graphics variations so that customers can find the most comfortable gaming experience.

Different payment systems can be used for deposits and withdrawals, such as Bank Wire Transfer, UPI, PayPal, Paytm, PhonePe, and many other popular systems, including cryptocurrency. All deposits can be made in Indian rupees (INR).

Thanks to social surveys and statistics provided by FairPlay, the following advantages can be highlighted:

Powerful jackpots

Safety of personal data due to the strong security features

Mobile App

Simple and straightforward official website

Easy registration

Generous bonuses

High odds

Legitimate money transactions

You can easily visit the official website and register to do a comparison on our list. We assure you that once you sign up, there’s no turning back and you’ll simply fall in love with the quality from FairPlay.

Powerful jackpots

Since the company is a full-fledged casino counterpart, they understand the meaning of the word Jackpot. Having analyzed the market, we can say with certainty that FairPlay offers its players mind-boggling jackpots. You might want to check out the jackpot size yourself and test your luck.

Safety of personal data

Innovative technology is used to ensure the security of user data. You can have complete confidence in the reliability of FairPlay. As transaction data and user data are stored on separate servers with additional protection in the form of encryption.

Fairplay Mobile App

According to FairPlay’s statistics, most user activity is done using an app that is only available to PC and Android users. Since iOS apps are more expensive and the number of users using iOS is much lower, the company felt it was not profitable to invest in developing an iOS app at this point. To learn more about the app from the bookmaker, check out the article at this link: https://betraja.in/betting-sites/fairplay/fairplay-app/.

Simple and straightforward official website

When you enter the website, you are immediately greeted by a conservative design with large, clear pictures. It doesn’t take you long to find the information you want or the section you want. Every detail of the site is well designed, and the overall picture of the site is extremely pleasing to the eye, allowing you to enjoy the game for a long time.

Easy registration

Although each user is thoroughly vetted for age and legitimacy, FairPlay offers an extremely convenient and quick way to register. It won’t take you more than a minute to fill in the form. Once you have registered your account, you will need to confirm the details you have entered. It is worth noting that the company does collect a lot of information about new clients, but you should be aware that this is all for your safety.

Generous bonuses

Aside from the jackpots, the company constantly strives to delight players and saturate their gaming sessions with exciting experiences. For example, FairPlay is constantly running promotions and events with generous bonuses throughout the month, allowing you to increase your chances of making money.

High odds

The company tries hard to attract players who enjoy betting on sports. To attract them, the company uses a wide range of betting options and along with all this, it offers the most favorable terms in the Indian market. You can easily compare the odds provided with the competitors and the advantage will be on FairPlay’s side.

Legitimate money transactions

Thanks to its Curaçao license, the company is authorized to provide its full range of services. Money transactions also fall under the jurisdiction of this license. You may also note that FairPlay cooperates with worldwide payment systems such as MasterCard, which means that your money will be in safe hands.

FairPlay WebSite

Getting to know any company starts with a visit to the official page. When you visit the FairPlay website, you see a completely new and unique approach to the design and layout of the sections. It may not be clear at first what’s where. But after only 5 minutes of using the site, you will clearly understand and know where everything is.

The structure of the site is easy to remember and will not cause you much difficulty. Especially for India, there is the Hindi language on the website, but perhaps you will want to use a different language and you can easily change it. There are several commercials available that will not go unnoticed. This shows that the company is not trying to hide its bonus offers and wants its users to feel good about themselves. At the top of the site, there will be fields for registration, as well as sections for sports and online casinos. More information on how to use the platform will be at the very bottom of the user information section.

Fairplay Sports Betting

As we said, FairPlay was originally an online casino, but later they started to promote and expand the sports betting section. But strangely enough, you can find the most popular matches here, both in India and around the world. Live and line betting will be available for you. Live bets are sports events that have already started and the odds have already changed depending on the events within the game. Line bets are events that have not yet started; games are usually published 12 hours in advance and odds are calculated in advance. All betting options are available as singles, doubles, and combo. To get the best odds for a parlay, you will have the option to select different odds and the list of bets will depend on the popularity of the respective event. The most popular sports are available in FairPlay with a big choice of championships:

Cricket

One of the most popular and exciting games in India. You can make lucrative predictions on the following championships: IPL, ICC World Cup, Twenty20 Blast;

Tennis

Tennis is the most vibrant individual sport, although there are doubles competitions as well. Most battles on the court are between two players. It’s a truly colorful match and is available for betting on FairPlay. You will find the following championships: WTA, ATP series, US Open, ITF, Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and many more;

eSports

eSports tournaments stand out for their truly spectacular and colorful battles and have been drawing huge crowds for years. The following tournaments can be found on the FairPlay website: International (Dota 2), Pinn Cup, ESL Challenger, PGL Major Antwerp, and many more.

Volleyball

You will be able to watch the best teams in the world play and place your bets. Volleyball is especially fun and interesting, especially if you know the rules of the game. You can bet on the following championships: FIVB National League, Liga A (Belgium), PlusLeague (Poland), Super League (Russia), and many other championships.

Soccer

Soccer is the most popular sport not only in the world but also in India. Every child dreams of having a stadium chanting their name. The following championships are available on the website: Premier League, FA Cup, I-League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 as well as various UEFA and FIFA championships.

Casino FairPlay

We will now talk to you about FairPlay’s strongest point, namely the service provided in the online casino section. As mentioned earlier, the main supplier of licensed software is Evolution Gaming, it is a very reputable and reliable partner that is well established in this market. The company can surprise even the most fastidious gambler. After all, there are more than 150 different games with different variations to choose from. There are three relevant sections on the website, in each of which you will be able to find the game you are interested in. The names of the sections are as follows:

Live Casino

Live Cards

Slot Games

Each section features thoughtful games with good graphics and decent audio. At FairPlay Online Casino, you’ll be able to compete against regular users, not, as is often the case, artificial intelligence.

Live Casino

This section contains the most popular card games imaginable. These are classic card games that can be played with live players. In each section there will be several variations of the games. Here you will find the following sections:

Top games – in this section you will be able to choose a game from a list of the most popular applications among players at the moment.

Roulette – in this section you will find variations of French, American, VIP roulette and so on.

Baccarat – there are 33 different tables to choose from;

Blackjack – The number of tables to choose from is 67;

Dice – A classic game that will bring you lots of fun;

Poker – a highly intelligent card game also available on FairPlay;

Game Shows – a range of custom games to choose from;

First Person – allows you to immerse yourself in the game thanks to first person play.

As you can see, even without listing the games the list is quite impressive, you can easily check the availability of all these games on the FairPlay portal.

Live Cards

In this section, you’ll find unique card games that are not often found in casinos but are of great interest to regular users. The section is constantly being updated and improved, here you can find unique games such as:

Amar Akbar

32 cards; Teen Patti Live (two tables)

Andar Bahar

Poker

7 Up 7 Down

Poker for 6 players

Hi-Lo

Worli Matka

Dragon Tiger

Bollywood Casino

20-20

If you find your favorite game on this list, you can play it immediately on FairPlay. The list of games is truly unique and worthy of your attention.

Slot Games

In this section, you will find an interesting selection of the highest quality slots. Slot games have long been known to customers and do not require an extensive presentation. You can always have fun playing slots. The FairPlay platform features popular slots such as Gonzo’s Quest, Narcos, Starburst, and many more. Mostly the word choice ranges around 40+, but these are quality games. You can easily see for yourself.