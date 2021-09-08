Salman Khan Files a Complaint in Mumbai Court Against a Video Game Called ‘Selmon Bhoi’

Bollywood king Salman Khan filed a complaint in Mumbai civil court against a video game called Selmon Bhai, which appears to be based on the actor’s hit-and-run case from 2002. The court has ordered temporary restraint on access to the game.

Salman Khan had moved a Bombay Court to get an injunction against a Parody Studios Pvt Ltd game titled ‘Selmon Bhoi’. The complaint also involved Google LLC and Google India Pvt Ltd.

He said that the game is phonetically similar to ‘Salman Bhai’, by which he is commonly known among his fans.

The court has noted that the images, mechanical features, and make of the game give an impression that it is based on the case linked to Salman Khan.

Khan’s legal team accused that the defendants intentionally created the game to gain a commercial advantage by his image without seeking his consent. Further, he sought enforcement of his right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

As per a PTI report, the court restrained the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from disseminating, launching, re-launching, and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor.

The court has directed to immediately take down/block/disable the access to the game from all platforms, including Google Play Store.

The court said, “When the plaintiff has not given any consent for installing, preparing and running such game, which is very similar to his identity and the case which was against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and is also tarnishing his image.”