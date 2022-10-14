10CRIC Released a New Loyalty Program You Should Know About

10CRIC is one of the most popular betting sites and apps in India today, and if you choose to sign up as a loyal customer, you’re in luck. India’s favourite bookie now has a loyalty club so you’ll never miss out on exclusive rewards and promos.

The 10CRIC Loyalty Reward Program lets you receive fantastic rewards that you can use to play real money games on the 10CRIC casino or bet on your favourite sports like cricket. For every bet you place, you get to earn loyalty points. These are points you can then exchange for exclusive rewards when you have enough.

If you’re wondering why 10CRIC has this offer, it’s simple. 10CRIC simply wants to ensure that loyal customers are rewarded and taken care of. It’s the bookie’s way to thank its loyal customers, but it’s also a great way for the bookie to keep track of your gambling activities so they can reward you accordingly.

How To Earn Loyalty Points

So, before we get into what type of bonuses and rewards you can get from being loyal to 10CRIC, let’s have a look at how you can earn points.

The simplest way to explain how it works is that you need to place bets to earn points. The more you play, the more points you get. Now, you can get different amounts of loyalty points based on the type of bet you placed and how much you wagered.

You can get points from both casino and sports bets. Take a look at 10CRIC’s bets calculator below so you know how many points you’ll get if you place a ₹100 on the following:

Sports:

Bet Type Loyalty Points Single Bet 4 Combo Bet – Two Selections 6 Combo Bet – Three Selections 8 Combo Bet – Four Selections 10

Casino:

Game Type Loyalty Points Online Slots 3 Live Baccarat 1 Live Blackjack 2 Live Roulette 2 Blackjack 2 Baccarat 1 Live Wheel 2 Live Sic Bo 3 Live Dragon Tiger 1 Arcade 3

Note that the number of loyalty points you’ll get will always depend on the number of bets you place. The sample above is for every ₹100 bets you place for the type of sports bet and game you play. So, if your bets are lower than ₹100, the points you’ll get will also be lower.

If you have a specific amount of bet in mind and would like to know how many loyalty points you’ll get, 10CRIC’s Loyal Club page has a calculator you can use.

What Types of Bonuses and Rewards Can You Get From Earning 10CRIC Loyalty Points?

Once you have enough points, you can go to the Marketplace and see which rewards you can get. Typically, the Marketplace has different types of offers like the following:

Free Spins

Free Bets on Sports

Exclusive Sports Bonuses

Exclusive Casino Bonuses

All of these rewards can help improve your chances of making profits when you place bets on 10CRIC.

10 CRIC Loyalty Points – What To Keep in Mind

Even if you have an activated bonus, you can still earn loyalty points. Even if your bet is from a bonus fund, you’ll still be credited loyalty points. That’s unless you’re using free spins for online slots.

The 10CRIC points you earn are also not convertible into cash. You can only exchange them to get exclusive rewards. Before you purchase a reward with your points, always read the bonus terms to see what the wagering requirements are.

If you don’t know what wagering requirements are just yet, that’s the number of bets you’ll need to place so you can withdraw your bonus winnings.

If you see a bonus with a 35x wagering requirement, it means that you’ll need to place bets 35 times to complete the rollover. Once done, that’s the only time you can withdraw your winnings.

Are There Other Bonuses Available at 10CRIC?

Aside from the generous loyalty program, 10CRIC has more in store for its new and existing customers. Since the T20 World Cup is up and coming, 10CRIC has a welcome pack that lets bettors get bonuses on their first three deposits.

Here’s how the T20 World Cup Welcome Pack Works:

1 st Deposit: 100% bonus up to ₹30,000 with the bonus code WELCOME

100% bonus up to ₹30,000 with the bonus code 2 nd Deposit: 100% bonus up to ₹30,000 with the bonus code WELCOME2

100% bonus up to ₹30,000 with the bonus code 3 rd Deposit: 50% bonus up to ₹40,000 with the bonus code WELCOME3

For this bonus, players who deposit above ₹10,000 will get an extra 10% bonus on top of the bonus mentioned above and free spins for the Indian-themed game Idol of Fortune.

Think that’s all? 10CRIC has more promos available including weekly reloads, free bets, live casino cashback, weekly cashback, and more.

Image Credits – Photo by Andrea Piacquadio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-red-long-sleeved-shirt-853151/