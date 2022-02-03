Now You Will Able to Watch All Your Favourite Netflix Shows on Tata Sky

Tata Sky recently announced that they would be rebranding to Tata Play along with the happy news that Netflix will be accessible in Tata Play via their Tata Binge+ membership. It already offers Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar OTT services through its Binge packs.

The details state, that the Tata Play members can now access contents from Netflix, TV channels and the OTT platform Binge, all through a single combination plan. Tata Play in one of India’s largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) and Pay-TV operators.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Tata Play talks about the rebranding, “We’ve realized that while many people are still watching television, they are also watching OTT content, and that it’s difficult to have different relationships across these many platforms and go around looking for content. Our new brand identity is in line with the idea that we are no longer just a DTH player but a content distributor across live television and OTT services.”

From now on, Tata Play subscribers will be able to access Netflix via 90 bundles, which includes linear channels as well as Binge combo packs. The users will be able to choose from Netflix’s Basic, Standard, and Premium plans via the new combo packs. The subscribers will also bill this through Tata Play’s wallet seamlessly.

Netflix assures its premium content such as Money Heist, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Minnal Murali, Dhamaka, Aranyak and Red Notice will be made available to Tata Play DTH users.

The Binge+ Smart set up box comes with 1080HD resolution, built-in Chromecast and voice search remote powered by Google Assistant at Rs. 2499, excluding the monthly Tata Play Binge payment for OTT. This give access to Live TV through satellite or internet, has more than 5000+ apps and games from google Play Store. The plan already offers services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, ErosNow, though this costs around Rs. 299 per month.

“Our partnership with Tata Play will make it easier for customers to subscribe to Netflix and enjoy high-quality video streaming all around India. We look forward to entertaining more Indian fans with a wide-variety of high-quality Netflix shows”, said Tony Zameczkowski, Vice president for Business Development in APAC at Netflix.