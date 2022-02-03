Sambhaji Brigade Supremo Reginald Camilo D’Costa Promises to Bring in a Paradigm Shift in Goan Politics

Reginald Camilo D’Costa, state president of Sambhaji Brigade and a hotelier by profession has set his mind to make Goa, a corruption-free and a politically progressive state. Sambhaji Brigade is a Pune based All India Party, which is headed by Mr. Purshotam Khedekar. The Sambhaji Brigade has more than 2,50,000 primary members and is a registered party since 2016. The Party has declared three candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls.

Mrs. Maria Reginald D’Costa, will be a candidate for the Mandarem Constituency, Mrs. Diana Ivo D’Costa, for the Siolim Constituency and Mukesh naik, a powerful politician, as the Shiroda Constituency candidate. The three candidates have already filed their nomination papers on January 28, 2022 and the party is all set for their journey to build a corruption-free Goa.

The candidates have started their campaign from 1st February 2022, as the restrictions on electoral canvassing as imposed by the Election Commission of India was withdrawn. Reginals says, “Me and my candidates will present the manifesto of Sambhaji Brigade to the voters from Mandrem, Siolim and Shiroda along with the cards informing about their respective polling stations and polling booth number,” implying that the voters must preserve the manifesto of Sambhaji Brigade party, so that at any time of crisis, they may bring the manifesto to their office to resolve any kind of queries, troubles associated police, panchayat or their respective MLA’s, providing timely free legal advices and free lawyers.

The party also apprised that the three candidates would undertake door-to-door campaigning as also an app would be used for the same. The party will establish personal contact with the 32,655 voters of Mandrem, 29,421 voters of Siolim and 29,542 voters of Shiroda. Although the party wanted to stretch the number of candidates, Reginald said that it was not possible because of their limited amount of time. Furthermore, although there were many desirous candidates who wanted to contest on Sambhaji Brigade candidature in other constituencies, their supporters were afraid to come out in open with the support. But Reginald assures that he would field more candidates in more constituencies, in future polls.

Furthermore, Reginald guaranteed that the government funds received by the constituencies represented by Sambhaji Brigade MLAs would be utilized in righteous, transparent and non-corrupt way. “I would be employing a lottery system to award the public works to contractors, so that the works are done in an unbiased manner”, added Reginald. The Sambhaji Brigade assured that all government-aided schools would be made to offer free education to students. It also promises free treatment and free electricity as well as water up till certain units to the people under this category. Every woman under this category would be eligible for a monthly financial support of Rs 5,000, states the manifesto of Sambhaji Brigade.

The party manifesto also assures that the POGO Bill would be brought and passed in the state legislative assembly and the people residing in Goa for up to past 25 years, would be given the POGO status, under second category. Along with this, the party also promised 120 taxi stands, 3 in each constituency providing taxies, along with job opportunities as taxi drivers for the Goan youth.

Further, Sambhaji Brigade proposes to make Goa a Drug-free State. It states that casinos would be allowed to operate until new jobs are generated for every employable Goan.

Reginald observes that the identity of Goa must be preserved and this could be achieved only through a corruption-free government. He feels that Sambhaji Brigade could accomplish this task faithfully by delivering the assurances given in its manifesto. He requests all the Goan voters to think about Goa before anything else and cast their vote in favor of Sambhaji Brigade.

Here are some of the important statements from the Sambhaji Brigade manifesto:

Corruption free Goa is the slogan of the party and corruption will be stopped 100%.

By making the recruitment of government servants 100% transparent, we will reserve all the seats for the locals. We will also create more government jobs and stop privatization of government industries.

Up to 200 units of electricity will be provided free of cost to all the villages in the state by providing uninterrupted and adequate power supply.

Minimum basic price will be given to farmers’ agricultural produce. Also, agricultural produce sales centres will be set up at the places required for them.

Recognize the need for new roads, bridges, flyovers in every nook and corner of the state to eliminate road accidents. Improving the quality of transport, improving the transport system and striving for an accident-free Goa

Increase the number of toilets in the city as well as in the village and close the inconvenience caused by lack of toilets.

The quality of all government hospitals in the state will be improved and medicines of government companies will be given free to the poor.

Mining business in the state will be resumed.

Local artists in the state and their artistic talents will be encouraged. Also, by promoting arts, sports and culture, Goa will become an international tourist destination.

Preserve, nurture and beautify all historical heritage sites.

Doctor outside every Panchayat.