Now Aryan Khan Seeking The Waiver of Appearance Before NCB Every Friday

One of the most important cause that the court had put on the SRK’s son Aryan Khan was his appearance before the NCB every Friday and now Aryan has moved to High Court seeking a relief in that.

According to the reports, Bollywood king’s son Aryan Khan has moved to High court seeking the modifications in the bail condition and one of them is relief from the appearance before the NCB every Friday.

Aryan’s application sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence

The Son of Bollywood actor on Friday approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

In his bail plea, Aryan has asked the court to allow him the relief from appearing before the NCB office in Mumbai as the case has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB.

The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of media persons waiting outside.

The application is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers said.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

He was granted bail by the high court on October 28.

The high court also imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB each Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.