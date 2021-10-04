NCB Raids Goa Bound Cruise Ship, Detains Aryan Khan and 2 Others On Their Way To A Rave Party in Goa

As the Goa has started reopening for the tourism activities many celebrities and their kins have started entering into the state with the motive of having some good time. Some come for a family vacation while others to party hard. In one such incident, NCB raided a Goa-bound Cruise ship carrying the celebrity kids on their way to a Rave Party in Goa. Aryan Khan is given 1 day police custody by Mumbai police for the purpose of investigation.

According to the reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship on Saturday evening and detained eight persons as part of the continuing investigation. The most notable among them is Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The NCB has also identified Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, and Arbaaz Merchant in the case.

On The Way To Rave Party in Goa

Participation in the rave party, where the NCB conducted a raid on Saturday, was apparently done through social media, having the ticket rates upwards of Rs.75,000 per participant.

According to NCB officers, during the interrogation of some drug peddlers, they had learned that some passengers taking the cruise ship to Goa will be carrying narcotic substances with them.

Based on this lead, around 20 NCB officers purchased tickets and boarded the ship disguised ordinary passengers. The celebration started after the ship departed Mumbai and was at sea, according to authorities. The raids began at 10 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m. according to the NDTV report.

Police Custody to Aryan Khan and Others

After appearing in court today with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sent to one day police custody in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Following these developments, the NCB, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, exclusively disclosed the next steps in NCB’s probe in the case, in which they are looking into the accused’s connections with a drug peddler.

According to ETimes reports. Wankhede asserted, “We have apprehended one peddler from the supply chain of this group of youngsters who had made a booking together for the event. We are investigating his links with the accused. That’s been a new detention from our department. We found some drugs in his possession, too.”

Satish Mane Shinde, the lawyer who had represented Rhea Chakraborty and who will defend Aryan Khan in this case, has appeared at the NCB headquarters in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan Arrested

Aryan was arrested under Section 27 of the NDPS, according to Times Now (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act). The star son was brought to JJ Hospital for a medical assessment shortly after his arrest.

In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical.

The honorable court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honourable court tomorrow for their judicial custody.

“Further, remaining 5 accused, namely Nupur satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak jaiswal, Gomit chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical.’’ NCB asserted, in their recent issued formal statement.

In his written statement, Aryan Khan has reportedly denied purchasing drugs.. Meanwhile, the investigation sources close to the NCB stated that Aryan Khan will be charged for the consumption of illegal drugs only. The investigating officials will continue to probe other possible angles to the case, as well.

How The Trap Was Laid by NCB?

It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs. Involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light: NCB chief SN Pradhan said to ANI.

Hence because of the Bollywood connection and as Aryan Khan’s name, and therefore Shah Rukh Khan’s, associated with the case, it quickly became a high-profile case, although the NCB has interrogated many Bollywood celebrities in the last year over their drug use.

We are Just Doing our Job – NCB

The NCB official said they are only did their job and their job does not include finding out who is the son of a celebrity or not.

“We are acting in an impartial manner. In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law. We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue whether foreign nationals are involved, film industry or rich people are involved,” NCB chief SN Pradhan told to ANI

Cruise Company Denies Involvement in Rave Party in Goa

The cruise company, Cordelia Cruises, released a statement denying any link to the Mumbai rave party case. Cordelia Cruises is not, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We are extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities: Cordelia Cruises

The King Khan

In consequence to his son’s involvement in the case, Shah Rukh Khan, who was scheduled to travel in the coming days, may not leave the country until Aryan Khan’s drug case is resolved. Previously, the actor was supposed to fly to Spain to shoot a special song for ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone.

As said by sources close to the production house, those already placed at Pathan’s abroad locations were told to hold on to their plans. While it was not clear whether the shootings would be cancelled, personnel were informed to expect delays.

According to reports, the actor and Deepika Padukone were to shoot a huge song in Madrid with 150 dancers. In addition, German race drivers have been asked to shoot an action sequence for the film in Spain. Reported by TOI Entertainment

Conclusion

From Bollywood stars, Actor Sunil Shetty reacted to the Aryan Khan case. ‘’ When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let’s give that child a breather. Let real reports come out,’’ said Sunil.