Aryan Khan To Spend One More Night In Jail; His Bail Plea Adjourned For Wednesday

The Bombay High Court had adjoined the Bail plea of Aryan Khan due to the lawyer of Aryan asked for the more time to argue the matter. The Bail matter of the star son has been moved to the Bombay High Court following the denial of bail by both Magistrate and sessions courts.

The former attorney general and the senior lawyer, Mukul Rastogi will be representing Aryan Khan in this case in the High court.

Rohatgi has so far argued that there are no evidences of the drug recovery made from Aryan Khan and there is no medical record which shows that he has consumed the drugs. “There was no occasion to arrest my client (Aryan Khan),” Rohatgi told HC. He further said that the WhatsApp chats recovered by NCB were not related to the cruise.

Rastogi also told the court that his client Aryan Khan has nothing to do with the controversy surrounded around NCB chief Sameer Wankhede and allegations made by the NCP leader Nawak Malik and a witness in the cruise case, Prabhakar Sail.

He also brought to the notice of the court that this case has become the main topic of media just because of his parents who are celebrities.

Meanwhile the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed the affidavit opposing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, according to them there is a need of Aryan into the custody following he seizure of the drugs on the cruise ship.

The Old WhatsApp Chat

According to Mukul Rohatgi, the lawyer of Aryan Khan, the entire case is circling around the old WhatsApp chat of Aryan Khan which is irrelevant to this case and has nothing to do with the Cruise Party.

There was no recovery, no consumption and therefore “no need to arrest” him, said the senior lawyer.

What Will Happen on Wednesday

The case of the bail will now be heard on Wednesday and that will decide the fate of Aryan, whether he will come out of the jail or his bail will get rejected once again.

Meanwhile the Advocate Mukul Rastogi had also argued that Aryan Khan was wrongfully detained and that he was not in a possession of the drugs, and the cases involving such small quantity of drugs calls for rehab rather than the jail.

The decision of the court will entirely remain dependent on the direction of the arguments Aryan’s lawyers make. The stand taken by Rastogi calls for the rehab rather than jail.