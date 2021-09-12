Unvaccinated People Are More Prone To The Hospitalisation and Fatality, Claims Study

With the delta variant spreading massively across different countries, almost everyone is scared. More scared are those who haven’t even got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as yet.

One of the study conducted in the US which was released on Friday has showcased how the covid-19 vaccine is highly effective against hospitalisations and fatality even when the extra-contagious delta variant has swept the country.

It has revealed that those Americans who are fully vaccinated were still 10 times less likely to be hospitalised because of coronavirus and 11 times less likely to die than unvaccinated people, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic,” Wakensky said in a Friday press briefing. “Vaccination works, and will protect us from the severe complications of Covid-19.”

A CDC study which was conducted earlier was based on data from just 43,127 Covid cases in Los Angeles between the months May and July. In this study, it was found that unvaccinated people were five times more likely to contract Covid and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus.

It is sad and horrifying to know that more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths per day have been faced by the US since mid-August, following a summertime surge in coronavirus infections.

Health experts have blamed the uptick on the virus’ more transmissible delta variant, but officials have also raised alarm at the low rate of vaccination in the country, with vaccine uptake lingering below 60% in some states, leaving many communities vulnerable to Covid-19 outbreaks. This outbreak leads to lack of hospitalization facilities as well.

Plans have been laid out by the Biden government to compel private employers with more than 100 employees to follow strict guidelines. It is required that either their staff gets themselves vaccinated or they would have to submit weekly Covid-19 tests.

Walensky said Friday that well over 90% of people in U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated protects against severe illness from COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” the study notes. “Monitoring COVID-19 incidence by vaccination status might provide early signals of potential changes in vaccine effectiveness that can be confirmed through robust controlled studies.”

Even after many studies and researches, it isn’t yet clear that if the changes seen are happening because their immunity is waning and that the covid-19 vaccine isn’t quite as strong and effective against delta or more part of the country became easy and started abandoning masks and other precautions just as delta started spreading as they thought the pandemic is over.

After this new study, now the U.S. health authorities will consider this latest real-world data as they decide if at least some Americans need a booster, and how long after their last dose. Next week, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will have a public debate over Pfizer’s application to offer a third shot to people.

President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a broad plan to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates in the U.S. to ensure that all workforce, whether public or private, is vaccinated at the earliest.