Goa is Eager to Host Important Athletic Events, Says Sports Minister Govind Gaude

Explore how Goa's top-notch sports facilities have become a hub for international championships, transforming the region's sports scene. Sports Minister Govind Gaude's vision, athlete motivation, and equipment utilization are making it happen
Govind Gaude
According to Sports Minister Govind Gaude, Goa’s excellent infrastructure for the National Games has motivated several international sporting bodies to consider holding championships here.

This year, Goa played host to three significant international athletic events. The first of these was the WTT Star Contender, which was staged in India for the first time. Aside from drawing some of the top table tennis players in the world, Ironman 70.3—a triathlon consisting of three sports: running (21 km), cycling (90 km), and swimming (1.9 km)—was conducted here, as did the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Goa Challenge.

“I have been in discussions with numerous international federations to hold the global championships in Goa. We are excited to host every championship since Olympians recognize the quality of our new, world-class infrastructure.”Even the director of contests for many sports expresses gratitude for the government-built infrastructure. This is a legacy strategy that we have designed. We must stage world championships if we are to make effective use of this, stated Gaude.”

The minister of sports claims that holding big athletic events will help the travel and tourist industry.

Gaude declared, “We want to promote sports and take it to the next level. Thanks to the efforts of the Goan athletes, we have such a large medal total for the first time. They were looking for a platform much like this. They may be motivated to pursue a career in athletics after witnessing the accomplishments of professional players.”

Recently Athletes from Goa have also been informed by Govind Gaude that they can utilize the top-notch gear they purchased for the National Games once the multisport competition ends later this week.

Goa has made significant investments in building the necessary infrastructure and purchasing supplies to run the National Games. Gaude promised that everything would be used to its full potential. In the past, equipment had either vanished—like the hurdles at Bambolim after the Lusofonia Games—or remained locked.

Gaude declared, “Any equipment that the government has purchased must be used properly. It won’t accomplish its goal if you keep it in the godowns, workshops, or store room. It is intended for athletes’ use. Hopefully, they’ll become well-known worldwide.”

The minister of sports also said that if Goa’s “excellent sports infrastructure” is utilized to its full potential and brings medals and honors to the state, its value will increase. “If utilized for regular sporting events, the infrastructure can also be better maintained,” he stated.

With almost 50 medals, eleven of them gold, Goa is having a great time at the National Games. The government now intends to expand Khelo India’s center of excellence to include more sports disciplines to promote sports more strongly. Currently, the Campal Center offers table tennis, swimming, and badminton. Goa has always placed a strong emphasis on football, even before Liberation. Football was even designated as the official state sport in 2012 by then-chief minister Manohar Parrikar, but Gaude said traditional sports also need to be prioritized these days.

