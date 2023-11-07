Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
GPDM - A Media Company
GPDM - A MEDIA COMPANY

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Vows Accountability for Rental Car Accidents

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is taking a stand to ensure the safety of residents and tourists by holding rental car owners accountable for accidents. Discover the measures being taken to curb reckless driving and irresponsible behavior in the state. Learn about the strict restrictions, coordination efforts, and legal consequences being enforced to ensure a safer environment for all in Goa.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that owners of rental cars will be held accountable if drivers or passengers in the cars are involved in fatal accidents. Sawant stated on Monday that “accidents linked to rented vehicles are rising in Goa.” “Goans’ safety comes before the careless enjoyment of those who rent cars in the state.”

To address the issue, the chief minister has asked for strict restrictions as well as coordinated efforts between the departments of tourism and transportation.

He emphasized that individuals who disobey state transportation regulations should be imbued with a feeling of accountability by the regional transport office (RTO) and traffic officials. Sawant continued by emphasizing his severe warning: if a rent-a-bike rider or driver is engaged in an accident that results in fatalities, both the operator and the driver will be held legally responsible.

These claims follow the release of widely shared movies purporting to show Goan visitors driving their rental cars carelessly across fields, breaking crops. “We will not allow drunken driving, rash driving, speeding, and similar irresponsible behaviors in Goa,” Sawant responded.

To curb such incidents, he urged rent-a-bike and rent-a-car operators to diligently verify the licenses and documents of their clients before renting vehicles. “Reckless behaviors and evading accountability will not be tolerated,” he said. He urged police to take stern action against the violators, many of whom are tourists.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Goa loses against Delhi

Goa Loses Against Delhi’s Star-Studded Basketball Team in The National Championship

October 27, 2023 No Comments

The home team’s performance at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim on Monday would have delighted the small number of spectators who arrived early to watch Goa’s basketball debut. In the first five minutes, Goa led 9–6, and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 20–17. However, in sports, it matters more how you end than how you start, as Delhi’s 81-61 victory in the 37th National Games opening game demonstrated.

Read More »
Goa Startup Bridge

Inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge Event Connects Innovators and Established Industries

October 21, 2023 No Comments

Discover the inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge event, where innovators meet industry leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Explore how startups are bridging gaps and bringing innovation to the hotel industry, supported by government and corporate engagement in Goa’s thriving startup ecosystem. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in a dynamic business landscape.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin