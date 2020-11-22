Jobs For Goans or BJP Private Limited? AAP Takes Direct Jibe at BJP Over Recruitment

Bhartiya Janata Party came under fire from the Aam Aadmi Party when AAP objected, quite strongly, to BJPs proposal to circumvent the Goa Staff Selection Commission while recruiting 10,000 government servants. AAP pointed out that these are jobs in government service meant for Goans and not jobs in “Bharatiya Janata Party Private Limited”.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Goa Staff Selection Commission is overloaded and thus they brought in the proposal to which Surel Tilve of AAP said that this was simply an excuse by the BJP to give their own supporters and well-wishers jobs. He even mentioned how the Health Minister is on record about this.

While referencing to the Health Minister, Surel spoke of the viral audio message where the Health Minister clearly stated that government jobs will be given to those who work for him, which means that the jobs will be given only to BJP supporters.

“We have seen how the welfare scheme for construction workers was tweaked to benefit only those that the BJP wanted to help,” said Surel as he spoke of the existing controversies the BJP is already part of, over recruitment in the government sector.

He brought into light the issue of the nurses who work on contract basis at the Goa Medical College and plainly stated that most of them were ignored and only the supporters of BJP were recruited. He pointed out that many nurses were from Sattari taluka.

“The very fact that appointment letters were issued even before the test results were made public proves that the recruitment process was hanky panky,” he said.

CM Sawant’s statement of how Goans don’t possess skills for jobs in the state was also brought up and ridiculed by Surel who replied with “the Chief Minister is once again using an excuse to ensure that only his people are given employment in the government sector and not meritorious Goans,” as he pointed out that Goans have established their skills worldwide.

The lifting of the moratorium on recruitment in the government sector was called a ruse by Surel as this is done at the eve of elections thus being nothing but a measure to lure people into voting for the ruling government once again.

“The people of Goa will not tolerate such chicanery and strongly oppose bypassing the Goa Staff Selection Commission while selecting people to work for the government,” Surel said. He gave an alternative against the proposal wherein if it is that necessary, the government can set up a cell or a subsidiary to assist the State Selection Commission in selecting the right people.

With the past 6 months in lockdown, a lot of people are looking for jobs and a government job is most sought after. What do you think of this proposal of the government? Will it benefit the people or will there be favouritism? Let us know your views.