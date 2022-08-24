Death of Sonali Phogat in Goa Turns Into Murder Mystery

Following the allegations made by the family members of Hariyana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat who died of a heart attack the Sonali Phogat Death in Goa Turns Into Murder Mystery.

According to the reports, Sonali was fit and fine with no previous records of the illness or heart ailments and hence the possibility of a heart attack has been ruled out by the family members citing it as a conspiracy leading to her death.

According to the sources, Sonali who arrived in Goa on the 22nd of August from her Farm House was here on a shooting assignment and apparently after consuming the food she started feeling uneasy and she made a call to her mother informing her about the same.

“She told us that she was feeling uneasy. Apparently, she sensed something is wrong and some conspiracy was being hatched against her. Later in the morning, we received the news that she was no more,” said her mother, adding that Sonali did not suffer from any previous illness.

Sonali’s brother, Rinku Dhaka has alleged that his sister was murdered and she did not die of a heart attack. He went to lodge the FIR at Anjuna Police station but the police refused to accept his complaint.

“They (Anjuna Police) do not co-operate with us and refused to register the FIR,” said her brother adding, that he won’t allow the post-mortem to conduct in Goa. “If the police do not register the FIR against the culprits, we will not allow the post-mortem to be conducted

in Goa.” Dhaka also alleged that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial evidence were missing from her farm house in Haryana after her death. Sonali’s Family also demanded the post-mortem to be conducted at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Delhi or Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ordered a “thorough investigation” into the passing away of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat and said that preliminary reports from doctors and the police indicate cardiac arrest to be the reason behind her death.