Indian TV Soap Actor, Pracheen Chauhan Accused of Molesting 22-Year-Old Actress

Indian TV soap actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by Mumbai Police in Malad on 2nd July for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old actress and he has been granted bail by the Borivali court today, i.e. 3rd July. According to the victim’s complaint, Pracheen had invited the actress and her friend to attend a party at his residence on 30th June.

Pracheen has been reportedly charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code- 354,342,323, 506(2), after the victim filed an official complaint against the actor.

The accused was drunk and started touching her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court today and has been granted bail,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

Chauhan shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular soap opera ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay, wherein he essayed the role of Subroto Basu which started in 2001.

He has also appeared in several other TV shows including “Saat Phere: Saloni ka Safar’, ‘Ssshhhh… Koi Hai’, ‘Twinkle Beauty Parlour Lajpat Nagar’ and ‘Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg’.

Chauhan’s arrest came days after TV actor Pearl V Puri, who is famous for his roles in ‘Naagin 3’ and ‘Bepanah Pyaar’, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Producer Ekta Kapoor and actors Krystle D’Souza and Anita Hassanandani had extended support to Puri, claiming that he had been framed by the girl’s father.

What has certainly happened to the industry, we fail to understand! As soon as these actors shoot up to fame, there comes news where we eventually lose faith in them.

A few days ago, Chauhan shared some pictures with his BFFs like Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, Rahuol Lohani, and Meghana Chitalia and captioned the post as, “A well-spent Sunday with my loved ones … we must do this often …. thank u @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar @meghnachitalia @rahuol_lohani_official.”

This news indeed shocked the entire industry.

Pearl V Puri is now released on bail and the investigation is still going on.