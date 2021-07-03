UAE Bans Their Citizens From Traveling To India Due To Worsening Covid Situation

The Foreign Ministry of UAE and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority have eventually come to a conclusion and have announced a travel ban on its citizens to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Congo, Uganda, South Africa, and several other countries affected severely by the pandemic.

This came right after the UAE in the last month had extended their travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 which was in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notice that was issued to Airmen (NOTAM), UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said that flights from 14 countries, includes Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa, will remain suspended until 21st July 2021.

The UAE has also said that its citizens must self-isolate in case they test positive for Coronavirus while travelling and follow all instructions provided, requirements and health protocols applied by their own host countries. It has been made mandatory to notify the UAE’s embassies in their host countries if they get Covid-19.

Under the changes, the entry would only be permitted to UAE residents in India who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, anyone in South Africa who was also fully vaccinated and those in Nigeria who had been tested negative for coronavirus in the past 48 hours.

Meanwhile, only infected Emiratis will be allowed to return to the UAE after getting the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities of the host country as well as the competent health departments in the UAE.

“We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume.”

Indians represent one of the largest residential communities of UAE and are surely the biggest source market for tourists. More than 34 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has reported on Thursday, 1,675 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,556 recoveries and 8 fatalities. The total number of cases in the UAE as on 1st July is 634,582, while total recoveries stand at 612,998. The death toll now is at 1,819.