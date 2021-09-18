Illegal Casino Operating From The Hotel in South Goa Busted; 15 Arrested

Due to the closedown of the legal Casinos in Goa the illegal Casino activities have been taking the momentum in the state. One such illegal casino operating out of the hotel situated in Varca south Goa busted by Goa police on Saturday.

According to the IANS reports, the Goa police arrested 15 persons involved in this racket. The reports further stated that the Casino was operating from a Hotel situated in Varca, South Goa.

The Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh told the media that they have busted the illegal casino in south Goa in a joint raid led by Colva and Margao Police stations.

An illegal casino operating out of a hotel was busted in the beach village of Varca in South #Goa and 15 persons involved in the racket were arrested, Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/V8IalBD5rh — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 18, 2021

“In a joint raid led by PI Colva and PI Margao an illegal casino operating in a hotel at Varca was busted. 15 persons involved in gambling activities were arrested. Chips worth Rs 6.9 Lacs and playing cards were recovered,” Singh also said.

According to the police this raid comes in the time when the licences offshore casinos situated in the Mandovi River are on shore casinos have continued to remain closed due to Covid restrictions.

Meanwhile there is a news of Casinos in Goa will be back into the operations from 20th (Monday) September onwards and the statement in this regards already issued to the press by the Chief Minister of Goa.