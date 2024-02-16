Government of Goa Collaborates with AstraZeneca India to Combat Cancer and Improve Healthcare Access

In a significant milestone, the National Health Mission, Health & Family Welfare Services, Government of Goa, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. This collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare access models by deploying cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for lung cancer screening across district hospitals in the state.

With Goa witnessing approximately 1,400 to 1,500 new cancer cases each year, this alliance marks a pivotal step towards enhancing healthcare outcomes. Against the backdrop of India recording an estimated 14,61,427 cancer cases in 2022, the urgency for proactive measures against this disease cannot be overstated.

AstraZeneca’s commitment to improving patient outcomes is reflected in initiatives like the ‘Lung Ambition Alliance,’ dedicated to eradicating lung cancer as a leading cause of mortality. Through this collaboration, AstraZeneca aims to redefine Goa’s healthcare landscape by prioritizing early detection and intervention in combating lung diseases.

Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, Managing Director and Country President, AstraZeneca India, emphasized the significance of integrating AI-based diagnostic technologies in early cancer diagnosis. This partnership enables the integration of AI-driven chest X-ray and low dose CT technologies, crucial for improving patient outcomes and bolstering healthcare resilience.

The deployment of advanced AI-driven diagnostic tools not only facilitates early disease detection but also contributes invaluable data to national healthcare programs. This data will inform strategies to address healthcare challenges and mitigate disease burden effectively.

Designed to detect early lung cancer, this initiative will benefit the entire population aged 24-75 years across all district hospitals and selected PHCs in Goa for a period of one year. The government will provide Low Dose CT free of cost for high-risk patients, enabling early diagnosis and timely treatment access.

Furthermore, the partnership underscores the government’s commitment to making innovative healthcare solutions available to all citizens. The government intends to formulate a procurement policy for proprietary and patented products in consultation with organizations like AstraZeneca India, ensuring access to the latest innovations for the people of Goa.

Health Minister of Goa, Shri Vishwajit P Rane, expressed optimism about the collaboration’s potential to enhance disease diagnosis and save lives. This transformative partnership, backed by AstraZeneca’s support, aligns with flagship healthcare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, reinforcing the government’s dedication to accessible and affordable healthcare.

As Goa embarks on this journey towards a healthier future, this collaboration serves as a beacon of hope, setting a precedent for transformative healthcare collaborations nationwide.