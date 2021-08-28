Goa Police Constable Caught In Compromising Position With Fellow Lady Constable In Car, Suspended

The head police constable who was caught by his wife in a compromising position with the fellow lady constable started assaulting her in the middle of the road.

This incident took place on Friday, 27 August, at the Guirim Junction near Mapusa where the wife of the head constable found her husband’s car parked aside the road.

When she went and opened the door of the car, she was shocked to find her husband in a compromising position with his lady colleague, who is also a constable in Goa Police.

The Police head constable was filmed assaulting his wife in the public road, in front of people in a video after she had caught him red-handed.

The passer-by stopped the husband from further assaulting his wife.

Later, the wife of the constable filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband in the police station.

According to the latest reports both the police constables have been suspended from the job by their higher officers.

The lady constable, later on, filed the cross-complaint against the wife of a Police constable stating that she and her brother assaulted her in the car, although there is no video clips available of such incident.

This incident brought embarrassment to the entire Goa Police Department by showcasing this pathetic act in public.