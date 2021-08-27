House In Borim Goa Converted Into Micro Contentment Zone Following Nine Member of Family Tested Covid Positive

The whole thing started when one of the family members had recently travelled to Mumbai and soon after return, he developed the symptoms. Although it cannot be confirmed as yet if he had contracted the virus in Mumbai.

Soon after the things came into the light the whole family members were advised to go for the RT-PCR test that was done at the Lotoulim PHC where one of the family members works as a dentist.

Their RT-PCR tests returned as positive and the same was intimated by the PHC health officer to the family members on Wednesday, said the report.

According to the report published in TOI, their house was covered into the Micro Contentment Zone and presently there is no spread of infection in the surrounding areas but the possibility cannot be ruled out said the sources at the PHC.

The additional collector-II of south Goa, Sanjit Rodrigues had issued the order of converting their house into the contentment zone, stated the report.

According to Dr. Sunita Redkar, health officer attached to Shiroda Public Health Center, there is no confirmed report as to where the virus has come but the possibility of coming from outside cannot be ruled out.

“Though it could not be confirmed if he contracted the virus in Mumbai or during his travel, he has a history of going to areas that have a prevalence of Covid-19,” Redkar said.

She said that the infection did not spread in the vicinity. “After the whole family tested positive, we immediately collected samples of their 17 immediate neighbors, and they tested negative,” she said.

Meanwhile, joint mamlatdar Sailesh Naik and mamlatdar Rajesh Sakhalkar have been appointed magistrate and deputy magistrate, respectively, to maintain the law and order.