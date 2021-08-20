2 Russian Women Found Dead In North Goa; Police Call it The Case Of Suicide

According to Anjuna police, two women were found dead at Oxel in Siolim on Thursday, August 19. It was informed that both the cases might not be related to each other.

In the first case, a 24-year-old woman named Alexandra committed suicide by strangulation.

Alexandra lived with her boyfriend in a rented room in Oxel. On Thursday, after he returned from his friend’s place in Morjim, he found his room locked. So, he climbed up his balcony, and her found his girlfriend hanging there.

He immediately released her by cutting the rope that strangled her with a knife and rushed her to the Siolim Primary Health Center. The doctors declared her dead there.

The girl was allegedly under stress for the last few days. Hence, the police suspect this to be a suicide case.

On the other hand, a 34-year-old Russian girl was found dead in her living room at Oxel on Thursday evening.

After Anjuna Police received the information about both the cases, they rushed to the crime spot and sent both the bodies for autopsy.

Further investigations are yet to be conducted.

Meanwhile, a dead body of a middle-aged man was found dumped behind the Candolim car park at Candolim beach. Police are yet to identify the identity of the man.