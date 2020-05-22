Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta stuck in Goa due to COVID Lockdown rumoured to be dating actor Satyadeep Mishra

Many Indian film celebrities have stuck down in Goa since March due to the lockdown and most of them seems to be enjoying their stay in this tiny little paradise. According to one recent news that was published by the Mumbai Mirror, famous Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of famous actress Neena Gupta and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards is stuck in Goa since the month of March due to the lockdown and she is rumoured to be dating a film and television actor Satyadeep Misra.

Loading... Loading... Loading... Loading...

According to the reports, Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra, are reportedly dating, as Masaba has been stuck down in Goa due to the lockdown and Satyadeep supposed to be having his house in Goa. We also spotted these adorable comment exchanges between Satyadeep and Masaba on Instagram. “My handsome,” she commented in a post, stated the report.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Masaba and Satyadeep reportedly travelled to Goa together for a weekend getaway in March but the designer couldn’t make it back to Mumbai as the lockdown was imposed on March 25. Author

From Satyadeep Misra’s Instagram posts, it appears that the actor has a house in Goa. Masaba Gupta was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. They filed for divorce last year, months after announcing their separation. Meanwhile, Satyadeep got married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and the two divorced in 2013.

The Insta chit-chat

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra recently found a spot on the trends’ list following a Mumbai Mirror article stating the two are reportedly dating and are currently in Goa together.

Loading...

Satyadeep recently shared a post on Instagram, which reveals he indeed is in Goa, as he wrote:

“Had the bike washed last evening… after months! And of course, it had to rain last night! Ah well” and added Goa and Anjuna in the hashtags. Author

Meanwhile, Masaba has also been sharing updates on Instagram but without the location tag in her posts.

However, some of Masaba’s recent Instagram entries feature the same interior as seen in one of Satyadeep’s posts shared earlier in April. This has been Masaba Gupta’s favourite work-out spot which is also Satyadeep’s favourite photography location. We also spotted these adorable comment exchanges between Satyadeep and Masaba on Instagram. “My handsome,” she commented in a post.

Satyadeep Misra’s body of work includes films such as No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Bombay Velvet. Masaba Gupta is best known for her quirky designs and fashion label House of Masaba, which is a top favourite of Bollywood celebrities.